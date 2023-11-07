SmartAdditions, Inc. expands product line to foster safer driving

The ADDVISOR Plus upgrades the driver experience with an amber-tinted, polarized pane that improves the area and quality of protection; and enhances contrast, depth perception & visual acuity to help improve driver awareness. The pane diverts maximum glare & UV rays from the driver's eyes and face. Post this

"The ADDVISOR line adds effective and convenient protection that's always there. It's like a hat and sunglasses your car wears for you," said Danny Johananoff, SmartAdditions' founder and president.

The ADDVISOR Shade is an independent, 100% opaque sun visor that gives virtually any vehicle one visor to use in front and another visor to cover the side. Its flexible positioning enables drivers of all heights to benefit from it.

The ADDVISOR Plus upgrades the driver experience with an added amber-tinted pane that improves the area and quality of protection; and enhances contrast, depth perception and visual acuity to help improve driver awareness. The polarized pane diverts the maximum amount of glare and UV rays from the driver's eyes and face.

"We've added more choices, in terms of function, color and cost, so that more drivers can find the product that fits their needs. Our sun glare solution is for everyone, no matter their budget," added Johananoff.

According to St. Louis University School of Medicine, more than half of skin cancer patients in the United States develop the disease on the left side of their body. While a windshield fends off about 95% of UV rays, passenger windows are not as protected, leaving drivers with an increased chance of developing conditions like macular degeneration, cataracts and melanoma on their left side.

The ADDVISOR Shade measures 13 inches by 4.5 inches and retails for $49.95.

The ADDVISOR Plus' opaque visor measures 13 inches by 4.5 inches, and its extendable polarized and tinted visor measures 12 inches by 3.375 inches. It retails for $69.95.

The ADDVISOR Shade and The ADDVISOR Plus are available for purchase at www.TheADDVISOR.com.

About SmartAdditions, Inc.: Established in 2022, US-based SmartAdditions creates useful, high-quality products that add safety and comfort to the lives of drivers everywhere. Products include The ADDVISOR, The ADDVISOR Plus and The ADDVISOR Shade, all of which offer the brand's Two Direction Sun Protection™. The ADDVISOR product line gives drivers a second, independent visor that can be installed in virtually any car to provide luxury, comfort and protection from sun glare and UV rays.

