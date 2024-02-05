SmartAdditions, Inc. introduces LOUNGE-IT car phone holder

Unique design offers one-handed convenience with no-slip security

HUDSON VALLEY, N.Y., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartAdditions today announced the launch of its innovative LOUNGE-IT™ car phone holder. The unique design combines the one-handed convenience of magnets with fold-out rests that prevent slipping.

The LOUNGE-IT has two magnet areas to prevent the blocking of wireless coils; the required metal plate can go in the center of phones with wired charging or near the bottom of phones that charge wirelessly. There is no interference with wireless charging capabilities.

"No other magnetic phone holder I've seen has this design," said Greg Tucker, SmartAdditions' CEO.

The LOUNGE-IT works with virtually any smartphone and offers two mounting options. The rear-view mirror arm mount puts the phone at eye-level for safer navigation. The mount offers both horizontal and vertical positioning. The horizontal orientation is perfect for dash cam apps, and the vertical is ideal for maps. The vent clamp mount option enables users to attach the LOUNGE-IT to the dashboard, if preferred.

"I always loved the convenience of magnet mounts, but it's a distraction when the phone falls off while I drive," Greg added. "Our design offers easy, one-handed phone placement and removal, with foldable rests that prevent the phone sliding off. It's like a lounge chair for the phone. Hence, the LOUNGE-IT name."

Distracted driving, any activity that takes a driver's eyes off the road, causes thousands of deaths annually in the United States.

The National Safety Council estimates there are more than 1.5 million crashes annually due to cell phone use while driving. The LOUNGE-IT rear-view mirror mount lets users look at the map while keeping the road in their sight line.

The LOUNGE-IT is $29.95 and is available for purchase at TheADDVISOR.com and at Walmart.

About SmartAdditions, Inc.: Established in 2022, US-based SmartAdditions creates useful, high-quality products that add safety and comfort to the lives of drivers everywhere. Products include the LOUNGE-IT car phone holder; and The ADDVISOR product line. The ADDVISOR Plus and The ADDVISOR Shade give drivers a second, independent visor that can be installed in virtually any car to provide luxury comfort and protection from sun glare and UV rays. Learn more about The ADDVISOR's Two Direction Sun Protection™ promise at www.TheADDVISOR.com.

