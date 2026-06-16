SmartCommerce Appoints Daniel Nissan to Board of Directors

Board appointment adds proven AI and commerce expertise for SmartCommerce's next era of growth

ATLANTA, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartCommerce, the leading commerce intelligence platform enabling brands to convert consumer demand into measurable eCommerce outcomes, today announced the appointment of Daniel Nissan to its Board of Directors.

Daniel joins SmartCommerce as AI-driven discovery and agentic commerce reshape how brands influence the path from demand to digital purchase. His appointment strengthens the Board-level expertise supporting SmartCommerce's continued expansion.

Daniel's appointment comes as SmartCommerce continues its leadership expansion, following the naming of Gregory Taylor as CEO. A seasoned entrepreneur, Daniel brings more than 30 years of experience capitalizing on massive shifts in technology and commerce. His pioneering track record strongly aligns with SmartCommerce's focus on helping brands turn consumer demand into measurable retail performance. He is the Founder and former CEO of Structured.ai (formerly StructuredWeb), an AI-first partner marketing automation platform for global enterprises. A recognized trailblazer in the digital space, his early career includes leading NetGrocer—the first nationwide online supermarket—and driving foundational e-commerce innovations in software sales and affiliate marketing as part of the original VocalTec team behind the Internet Phone.

"We are pleased to welcome Daniel to the SmartCommerce Board at exactly the right moment for the company," said Gregory Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of SmartCommerce. "As we enter our global growth phase, Daniel's experience building companies through major technology shifts will be an important asset to the Board."

"We are at an inflection point where AI is completely redefining consumer discovery and decision-making," said Daniel. "SmartCommerce is uniquely positioned with the platform and customer trust to help brands navigate this shift and translate demand into measurable retail performance. I'm thrilled to work alongside Greg and the entire leadership team as we scale the business and establish true global category leadership."

With Daniel's appointment, SmartCommerce further strengthens the Board-level perspective supporting the company's growth under Greg's leadership and its next era of commerce intelligence.

About SmartCommerce

SmartCommerce is the commerce intelligence platform helping brands turn consumer demand into measurable commerce outcomes. Founded in 2016 by the founders of Channel Intelligence, acquired by Google, SmartCommerce makes products instantly shoppable across digital touchpoints and helps brands understand what moves shoppers from inspiration to purchase.

Its proprietary Click2Cart® technology, Master Optimization Engine, and market-leading Commerce Graph connect product data, retailer availability, shopper behavior, and performance signals across thousands of retail destinations. Trusted by 19 of the top 20 CPG manufacturers in the U.S. and backed by growth equity partner Argentum, SmartCommerce is building the intelligent commerce layer for the next era of commerce. For more information, visit smartcommerce.com.

Media Contact

Media Relations, SmartCommerce, Inc, 1 800-571-3520, [email protected], smartcommerce.com

SOURCE SmartCommerce, Inc