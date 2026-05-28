SmartCommerce Appoints Gregory Taylor as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Its Next Era of Global Growth

Proven growth CEO and enterprise technology operator with a unicorn exit joins as SmartCommerce scales its commerce platform into a global brand and commerce intelligence engine for the AI era.

ATLANTA, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartCommerce today announced the appointment of Gregory Taylor as Chief Executive Officer, marking the company's next era of growth. Gregory joins as SmartCommerce scales a platform already trusted at enterprise scale, built around the data, connectivity, and intelligence brands need to turn consumer demand into measurable commerce outcomes. As AI-driven discovery and agentic commerce reshape how products are found and purchased, SmartCommerce is expanding its role as a global brand and commerce intelligence engine built to help brands protect and grow performance.

Jennifer Silverberg, SmartCommerce's founder, will continue as Founder and Board Director, remaining deeply connected to the company's brand, customers, and strategic relationships. Gregory will lead company strategy, commercial scale, and operational execution. Together with Anj Yamsani, who was recently appointed Chief Technology Officer, SmartCommerce now has the leadership team to match the size of its opportunity.

SmartCommerce is scaling from a position of strength. To date, SmartCommerce-enabled experiences have driven more than $20 billion in carted value and helped add more than one billion products to retailer carts. The company is accelerating innovation with its market-leading Commerce Graph, which connects product catalogs, retailer availability, inventory signals, and consumer behavior across billions of shopping journeys.

With continued investment in agentic AI, SmartCommerce is expanding that data foundation into a first-of-its-kind global commerce intelligence layer for brands, media partners, and retailers. As AI reshapes how products are discovered, evaluated, and purchased, that intelligence layer becomes increasingly valuable.

Gregory brings more than two decades of experience as a CEO and senior operating executive across enterprise technology companies. Most recently, he served as CEO of Mobot, an agentic AI platform for complex test automation. Prior to that, he spent seven years as CEO of Orion Labs, a Voice AI platform for connected frontline workforces, where he raised $50 million in capital, grew the company's patent portfolio from 28 to 62 issued patents, and led the company through a strategic pivot and acquisition by Constellation Software. Previously, he notably served as EVP of Global Operations at Triple Point Technology, where he drove revenue from $22 million to $188 million and $66 million in EBITDA, sourced and integrated seven acquisitions, and played a central role in the company's $940 million unicorn exit to ION - one of the largest enterprise software deals of 2013. He also served as President and COO of HighQ, more than doubling the business from $15 million ARR, and tripling average contract values before the company was acquired by Thomson Reuters. He holds a BA from Connecticut College and serves on the boards of Connor Industries and The Everest Leadership Academy.

"SmartCommerce has built something rare: a trusted platform with the data advantage, retailer connectivity, and brand relationships to define the next era of commerce intelligence," said Gregory Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of SmartCommerce. "As AI-driven discovery and agentic commerce reshape the commerce ecosystem, brands will need a new intelligence layer to protect visibility, shoppability, and performance wherever products are found, recommended, and purchased. SmartCommerce is built for that service, and I'm energized to partner with Jennifer, Anj, and the leadership team to scale the company into a global category leader."

- Gregory Taylor, Chief Executive Officer, SmartCommerce

"SmartCommerce was built around a simple idea: make it easier for people to buy the products they want, from the brands they love, wherever they happen to be inspired," said Jennifer Silverberg, Founder and Board Director of SmartCommerce. "Greg has repeatedly helped companies scale through defining moments, and he brings the customer focus and operating discipline to help us grow without losing what makes SmartCommerce special. I'm excited to build what comes next with him and Anj."

- Jennifer Silverberg, Founder and Board Director, SmartCommerce

"The Board and Argentum have known Greg for years through our work together at Orion Labs," said Walter Barandiaran, Chairman of the Board of SmartCommerce. "He brings the clarity, discipline, operating experience, and founder-partnership instincts that growth-stage technology companies need at moments like this. SmartCommerce is solving one of the hardest and most valuable problems in commerce. With Greg as CEO, Anj Yamsani as CTO, and Jennifer Silverberg continuing as Founder and Board Director, the company has the leadership team to scale its platform and data advantage into a global commerce intelligence leader."

- Walter Barandiaran, Chairman of the Board, SmartCommerce

With this appointment, SmartCommerce enters its next era ready to turn its platform and data advantage into global commerce intelligence leadership.

About SmartCommerce

SmartCommerce is the commerce intelligence platform helping brands turn consumer demand into measurable commerce outcomes. Founded in 2016 by the founders of Channel Intelligence, acquired by Google, SmartCommerce makes products instantly shoppable across digital touchpoints and helps brands understand what moves shoppers from inspiration to purchase. Its proprietary Click2Cart® technology, Master Optimization Engine, and market-leading Commerce Graph connect product data, retailer availability, shopper behavior, and performance signals across thousands of retail destinations. Trusted by 19 of the top 20 CPG manufacturers in the U.S. and backed by growth equity partner Argentum, SmartCommerce is building the intelligent commerce layer for the next era of commerce. For more information, visit smartcommerce.com.

Media Contact

Media Relations, SmartCommerce, Inc, 1 800-571-3520, [email protected], smartcommerce.com

SOURCE SmartCommerce, Inc