SmartCommerce Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Second Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartCommerce, the leader in frictionless digital commerce solutions for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, has once again been named to the Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the second consecutive year SmartCommerce has earned a spot on the list, a testament to the company's sustained growth and innovation in a rapidly evolving commerce landscape.

Published annually by Inc., the Inc. 5000 ranks the fastest-growing independent businesses in the U.S., highlighting those that have demonstrated remarkable growth and resilience. Past honorees include household names like Microsoft, Chobani, Under Armour, and Patagonia.

"We're proud to have been recognized on the Inc. 5000 for a second year in a row," said Jennifer Silverberg, CEO of SmartCommerce. "Our growth reflects our commitment to, and trust from, our clients … as well as our team's singular commitment to creating seamless, successful shopping experiences for consumers."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

About SmartCommerce

SmartCommerce helps leading CPG brands transform any digital touchpoint into a seamless commerce opportunity. Its Click2Cart® platform allows consumers to add products directly to their carts at over thousands of retailers, instantly and effortlessly, whether from an ad, website, social media post, influencer content, or even product packaging.

Trusted by the top 20 CPG manufacturers and hundreds of agency partners, SmartCommerce has enabled over $9 billion in carted products by more than 150 million consumers. The company's proprietary data and AI and ML technology empower brands to optimize marketing performance and drive measurable results across paid, organic, search, and social channels.

Founded by former leaders of Channel Intelligence (acquired by Google in 2013) and backed by growth equity firm Argentum, SmartCommerce continues to lead the evolution of frictionless commerce. For more information, visit www.smartcommerce.com.

