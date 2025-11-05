SmartCommerce Named to Inc.'s 2025 Power Partner Awards

Award recognizes leading B2B partners driving measurable growth and supporting brands in a rapidly evolving digital commerce landscape

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartCommerce, a trusted commerce enablement partner to the world's leading consumer brands, has been named to the 2025 Inc. Power Partner Awards list. The annual program recognizes B2B organizations with proven track records of powering business growth and earning exceptional satisfaction scores from their clients.

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list are selected for providing critical support that helps businesses scale — from marketing and commerce infrastructure to technology, data, and operational acceleration. SmartCommerce earned its spot for its ability to turn any digital touchpoint into a seamless path-to-purchase, helping marketing teams drive measurable commerce outcomes.

"Our mission has always been simple: eliminate friction between inspiration and purchase," said Jennifer Silverberg, Founder of SmartCommerce. "Being named an Inc. Power Partner is an honor because it reflects the trust we've earned from our clients. We're proud to help brands improve performance, prove ROI, and create shopping experiences that turn engagement into measurable revenue for our clients."

Trusted by the world's top brands and agencies

SmartCommerce works with all top 20 global CPG manufacturers — including household names like P&G, Nestlé, and Kimberly-Clark — as well as 135+ agency and media partners. Its Click2Cart® platform connects consumers to real-time inventory at more than 1,200 retailers, enabling one-click add-to-cart directly from ads, social, CTV, influencers, email, QR codes, and brand websites.

In the last year alone, SmartCommerce technology powered:

150M+ shoppers reached

275M+ clicks analyzed and optimized

$9B in carted products

SmartCommerce's proprietary Master Optimization Engine (MOE) fuels these results by syncing real-time inventory, pricing, and product data across hundreds of thousands of SKUs. Brands use the platform for instant shoppability, real-time retail media measurement, SmartSubstitution to reduce out-of-stocks, bundling intelligence to increase basket size, and downstream retailer sales reporting.

The impact: measurable results, not just impressions

Unlike typical ad tech or retail media tools, SmartCommerce is built to prove business outcomes — not vanity metrics.

One-click carting across every touchpoint (social, brand website, email, CTV, Programmatic, and more)

1.2–2x increased add-to-cart conversion with bundling intelligence

0–2% wasted ad spend with SmartSubstitution technology

10x higher conversions on CTV in proven brand case studies

"We created SmartCommerce so marketers can drive results they can actually measure," added Silverberg. "Clicks are great — carted products are better."

To explore the 2025 Inc. Power Partner honorees, visit: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards

About SmartCommerce

SmartCommerce helps leading brands transform any digital touchpoint into a seamless commerce opportunity. Its Click2Cart® platform allows consumers to add products directly to their carts at 1,200+ retailers — instantly and effortlessly — whether from an ad, website, social media post, CTV, influencer content, email, or even packaging.

Backed by proprietary AI and real-time inventory intelligence, SmartCommerce helps brands turn engagement into measurable revenue, with more than $9 billion in carted products for 150 million+ shoppers. Learn more at www.smartcommerce.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future. Through its journalism, Inc. informs, educates, and elevates the innovators creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, alongside Fast Company. Learn more at www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Media Relations, SmartCommerce, 1 (800) 571-3520, [email protected], https://www.smartcommerce.com/

SOURCE SmartCommerce