SmartCommerce Names Anj Yamsani Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate AI-Powered Commerce Innovation

Veteran technology executive brings two decades of platform-scaling, AI, and commerce expertise as SmartCommerce deepens its investment in the intelligent commerce layer powering the world's leading brands and retailers

ATLANTA, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartCommerce, a commerce technology platform trusted by 19 of the top 20 CPG manufacturers in the U.S. and expanding into other high-growth categories, today announced the appointment of Anj Yamsani as Chief Technology Officer. Anj will lead SmartCommerce's technology organization and advance the company's AI-native platform roadmap as it scales its proprietary Click2Cart® technology, Master Optimization Engine (MOE), and real-time inventory intelligence across thousands of retail partners.

The appointment comes as SmartCommerce continues to scale its platform and investment in artificial intelligence. SmartCommerce-enabled experiences are driving more than $15 billion in products into retailer carts annually. The company is accelerating its investment in artificial intelligence to enhance optimization, personalization, and predictive commerce across its platform. SmartCommerce is well positioned to apply AI across the commerce and advertising ecosystem, sitting at the intersection of consumer intent, real-time inventory data, and behavioral signals across omnichannel touchpoints.

Anj brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling technology platforms across commerce, data, and AI. Most recently, he served as SVP of Engineering & Product at Influential (acquired by Publicis), where he led global product and engineering teams, scaled the organization and systems, and delivered generative-AI capabilities across the platform. Prior to Influential, he spent a decade at Quotient Technology (Coupons.com), where he rose from Engineering Manager to SVP of Engineering, helped build RetailerIQ to more than $200 million in annual revenue, and led a global engineering organization of 200+ across web, mobile, analytics, and infrastructure. He holds an MBA from UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business.

"SmartCommerce sits on a unique combination of data and commerce infrastructure at a moment where AI can fundamentally transform how brands convert consumer intent into purchases. I've spent my career building platforms at the intersection of commerce, data, and AI, and this is one of the few places where those elements truly come together to scale. The opportunity to apply AI not just to optimization but to the entire path-to-purchase is significant. SmartCommerce already has the foundation to do it at scale, and I couldn't be more excited to build what comes next with this team."

- Anj Yamsani, Chief Technology Officer, SmartCommerce

"Our customers - the world's most iconic brands - and our retail and media partners rely on us to push the boundaries of what commerce enablement can do. Anj's combination of deep technical expertise, AI fluency, and experience working directly with CPG brands and top-tier retailers makes him the ideal partner to help us deliver the next wave of innovation. Together with our leadership team, we will continue to build technology that creates measurably better outcomes for the brands, retailers, and consumers we serve."

- Jennifer Silverberg, Founder & Chief Brand Officer, SmartCommerce

SmartCommerce's platform is well positioned to benefit from advances in artificial intelligence. Its commerce graph connects product catalogs, real-time inventory, retailer availability, and consumer behavioral signals across billions of shopping journeys, creating a proprietary data asset that grows more valuable as AI capabilities evolve. With Anj's appointment, the company is investing in the technical leadership needed to build on this advantage, advancing capabilities in AI-driven optimization, SmartSubstitution™, predictive personalization, and real-time decisioning at scale.

"The Board and Argentum have deep conviction in SmartCommerce as an AI-first, data-first platform company. What makes SmartCommerce exceptional is not just its commerce infrastructure or its unmatched retailer network - it's the proprietary behavioral data that flows through that network, data that only becomes more valuable as AI matures. Anj brings a rare combination of platform-scaling experience and production AI expertise that is precisely what this company needs to unlock that value. We are confident this appointment positions SmartCommerce to lead the next era of intelligent commerce."

- Walter Barandiaran, Chairman of the Board, SmartCommerce

With this appointment, SmartCommerce continues to invest in the technology and leadership needed to support its next phase of platform growth.

Media Contact

Media Relations, SmartCommerce, Inc, 1 (800) 571-3520, [email protected], smartcommerce.com

SOURCE SmartCommerce, Inc