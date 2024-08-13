SmartCommerce recognized on Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for 2024

"Achieving a spot on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to our team's dedication, and a wonderful reflection of the trust our client partners place in us," said CEO Jennifer Silverberg. Post this

The Inc. 5000 list for 2024 highlights companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating challenges such as inflationary pressures, rising capital costs, and hiring difficulties. Collectively, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

This recognition adds to a series of achievements for SmartCommerce, known for its platform that boosts product sales and provides robust analytics. The platform is used by 19 of the top 20 CPG manufacturers and hundreds of agency partners to drive commerce growth. Recently, SmartCommerce was also honored by Inc Magazine as one of its "Power Partners" for its success in powering growth for consumer products.

For more information about SmartCommerce and its solutions, visit smartcommerce.com or contact [email protected].

About SmartCommerce

SmartCommerce's industry-leading technology platform leverages ML and AI processing to ingest and understand real-time product availability, location and pricing data across millions of CPG SKUs, powering SaaS solutions that dramatically accelerate all forms of commerce for brands and their retail partners. The company's Click2Cart® platform is used by top CPG brands and their agencies to enable consumers to save/cart products from any product discovery point such as ads, CTV, social media, influencers' platforms, games, websites, and even product packaging, directly into carts at over 100,000 stores. The company brings deep data and commerce experience from several former leaders of Channel Intelligence (acquired by Google in 2013) and is backed by Argentum, a New York-based growth equity firm named in the Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investor list for the fourth year. To learn more about SmartCommerce, please visit: www.smartcommerce.com.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Hela Sheth, SmartCommerce, 1 6789381318, [email protected], smartcommerce.com

SOURCE SmartCommerce