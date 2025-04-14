Smarter Marketing, Deeper Engagement, and Powerful Insights Define Main Street's Latest Innovation

"With Connect, we're offering a smarter, more streamlined way to market—one that combines automation, creativity, and data in a way that truly makes an impact. We're proud to introduce this platform as the next evolution of our commitment to the financial institutions we serve." Post this

Now, with the launch of Connect by Main Street TM, the company is taking its marketing solutions to the next level. Designed to help financial institutions compete in an increasingly digital world, Connect empowers banks and credit unions with advanced segmentation, multi-channel marketing, and hands-on creative support—all backed by the same trusted service and strategic insight for which Main Street is known.

Connect is also "right-sized" for community financial institutions—designed with their unique needs, team sizes, and budgets in mind. Rather than overwhelming organizations with overly complex tools or pricing, Connect offers an affordable, scalable solution that fits the clients' needs —delivering robust capabilities without unnecessary extras or high costs.

"Our goal has always been to help financial institutions deepen relationships and drive engagement," said Ted Walton, President of Main Street, Inc. "With Connect, we're offering a smarter, more streamlined way to market—one that combines automation, creativity, and data in a way that truly makes an impact. We're proud to introduce this platform as the next evolution of our commitment to the financial institutions we serve."

Connect by Main Street is available now to a limited audience, offering banks and credit unions customizable email marketing, no-minimum print on demand, and expert creative services to optimize their engagement strategies. If you are interested in becoming an early adopter, learn more at Main Street's recently relaunched website www.mainstreeinc.com.

