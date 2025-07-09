Smarter Meals, Less Stress: A Better Meal 3.0 is the All-in-One App to Plan, Prep, and Cook with Confidence

"This new user experience reflects our vision for what mealtime should be: personalized, efficient, and joyful," said Mark Semmelbeck, founder and CEO of A Better Meal. Post this

What's New in A Better Meal 3.0

The A Better Meal update makes planning and cooking easier than ever with a fresh design and smarter tools that work the way real home cooks do. Here's what's fresh:

New Look & Smoother Navigation: A redesigned interface that makes every feature easier to find, faster to use, and more enjoyable to explore.

Smarter Meal Plans: Choose from curated sample plans or build personalized ones based on dietary preferences, allergies, schedule, and household needs. Plans are healthy, flexible, and ready to go.

Recipe Importing from Anywhere: Save recipes from Instagram, Pinterest, blogs, or even handwritten family recipe cards. Imported recipes are automatically formatted with nutrition information and integrate seamlessly into meal plans and grocery lists.

Smart Grocery Lists: Add ingredients from any recipe or plan in one tap. Share the list with a friend or family member, or send it directly to a grocery app, including Instacart, Kroger, and Walmart.

In-App Cooking Courses and Skill-Boosting Videos: Short, practical lessons help users master kitchen basics and build confidence with real recipes they can try right away.

My Stuff: All of a user's favorites, collections, imports, and saved videos live in one personalized space for easy access anytime.

"This new user experience reflects our vision for what mealtime should be: personalized, efficient, and joyful," said Mark Semmelbeck, founder and CEO of A Better Meal. "We designed it to help busy families and individuals enjoy more ease and confidence in the kitchen, so they can spend less time stressing and more time sharing healthy, delicious meals. Because a better meal isn't just about what's on the plate, it's about how you get there and who you share it with."

Flexible Plans for Every User

A Better Meal is available through a flexible two-tier model: a generous free version to help users get started and a feature-rich Premium plan designed for deeper personalization and convenience. All users receive access to 5,000+ recipes, with the option to try Premium free for 7 days.

Free Features Include:

Access to 5,000+ healthy recipes

Four curated sample meal plans

Built-in grocery list generator from recipe pages

Recipe import and storage for up to 10 personal recipes

Favorite recipe saving

One full cooking skills course (five videos)

Library of quick recipe videos

Premium Features Unlock:

Unlimited recipe imports from anywhere — Pinterest, Instagram, screenshots, the web, or handwritten notes

Custom meal plans tailored to dietary needs, allergies, and schedule

Personalized recipe recommendations and meal plan integration

Shareable grocery lists with online shopping integration (Walmart, Instacart, Kroger)

Unlimited personal recipe collections

Full access to cooking skills courses and instructional videos

Complete library of sample meal plans

Users can upgrade to Premium for $4.99/month after the free trial and cancel anytime, directly through their app store.

Media Contact

