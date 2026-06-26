SmarterPaw Brands Partner with Packer Mellem to Expand National Sales Representation

"We're thrilled to partner with SmarterPaw and represent a portfolio that brings both innovation and proven performance to the category," said Rob Mellem. Post this

"We're excited to partner with Packer Mellem as we continue to scale SmarterPaw's portfolio nationally," said Scott Ragan, CEO of SmarterPaw. "Their proven ability to build brands through strong retail relationships and consistent execution makes them an ideal partner as we expand our presence across key channels."

"We're thrilled to partner with SmarterPaw and represent a portfolio that brings both innovation and proven performance to the category," said Rob Mellem. "From Meowijuana's leadership in feline enrichment to Doggijuana's unique position in the dog toy space, these are brands that stand out on the shelf and resonate with today's pet consumer. We see tremendous opportunity to grow their footprint across our national network of retail partners."

"This partnership is about building momentum at scale," said Mike Bateman, Director of Sales at SmarterPaw. "Packer Mellem brings the relationships, reach, and execution needed to drive meaningful growth across both Meowijuana and Doggijuana. As we continue to invest in our brands, this allows us to better support our distributor partners, show up stronger for independent retailers, and ultimately drive higher velocity across our entire portfolio."

To learn more about Meowijuana® and explore the full product lineup, visit www.meowijuana.com or www.smarterpaw.com, or contact [email protected].

About SmarterPaw

SmarterPaw is an innovative pet product company focused on delivering high-quality, creative solutions that enhance the lives of pets and the people who love them. Its growing portfolio includes category-leading brands such as Meowijuana® and Doggijuana®, known for their unique approach to enrichment, play, and natural wellness. SmarterPaw products are carried in thousands of retail locations across North America, including leading pet specialty chains and independent retailers.

Learn more at www.meowijuana.com.

About Packer Mellem

Packer Mellem is a nationally recognized manufacturers' representative group serving the pet, farm & feed, and specialty retail channels. With a strong focus on relationship-driven selling and in-store execution, Packer Mellem partners with leading brands to drive distribution, increase sell-through, and deliver long-term growth across their retail network.

Media Contact

Jason Nesbitt, SmarterPaw, LLC, 1 2147346435, [email protected], https://smarterpaw.com/

SOURCE SmarterPaw, LLC