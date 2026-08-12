SmartEsq Expands Private Funds Platform as Connected Fund Infrastructure Moves Into the Mainstream

"The private funds market is moving beyond point solutions. The next phase is about connecting fund documents, investor negotiations and ongoing obligations so the intelligence created during a fundraise does not disappear when the fund closes." said Esther Chiang, CEO and Co-Founder of SmartEsq. Post this

Unlike systems built around the knowledge and workflows of a single institution, SmartEsq provides a shared, client-controlled environment that allows the intelligence created during a fundraise to remain useful throughout the life of the fund.

"The private funds market is moving beyond point solutions," said Esther Chiang, CEO and Co-Founder of SmartEsq. "Legal teams do not need another tool that reviews one document at a time.

They need a connected system that helps them manage the work across documents, investors, obligations and teams—and allows that knowledge to remain with the client."

The Summer 2026 release introduces a new Fund Lifecycle and Task Tracker that organizes the work required to form and close a fund. Each stage can be broken into assignable tasks, supported by strategy-specific checklists, bulk actions and a document registry that links files and investor deliverables to the work that produced them.

The platform also introduces an Obligations and Compliance Register that extracts ongoing commitments from side letters and fund documents and converts them into a working system of record. Teams can see which investor each obligation applies to, assign responsibility, set reminders, attach evidence and preserve a complete audit trail.

This capability is designed to address one of the most persistent operational challenges in private funds: ensuring that negotiated commitments remain visible and actionable long after closing.

"Much of the risk in private funds does not arise during drafting," Chiang said. "It arises later, when obligations are spread across side letters, closing sets, spreadsheets and individual inboxes. Our goal is to make those commitments easier to identify, assign and manage before something is missed."

SmartEsq also expanded Sandra, its legal assistant, to work across individual files or an entire fund.

Sandra draws from a precedence-aware view of fund documents and provides citations linked directly to the source material. Users can move from an answer to the relevant page in a PDF or Microsoft Word document, and conversations are saved so complex work can continue across sessions.

Additional capabilities introduced in the release include:

A redesigned home dashboard with personal work queues, fund cards and portfolio views.

A new fund-level navigation experience with project settings and faster page performance.

Browser-based document preview for PDF and Microsoft Word files.

Inline editing for NDAs and Transfer Agreements with tracked changes enabled by default.

A redesigned Fund Overview with editable key terms and source-linked LPA Review Memoranda.

A fund-level investor roster with import, export and editing capabilities.

An integrated MFN election workflow for reviewing documents, preparing election forms and generating redlines.

Expanded document generation for term sheets, side letters, transfer agreements and legal memoranda using existing project files.

Platform-wide improvements to monitoring, reliability, security and performance.

Together, the enhancements connect work that has traditionally been managed across separate document systems, task trackers, spreadsheets and email threads.

The release also reflects SmartEsq's broader position that the knowledge generated during a fundraise should remain accessible to the fund manager—not disappear into a closing binder or remain confined to one outside law firm.

"Fund managers increasingly need continuity across counsel, internal teams and the full life of the fund," Chiang said. "The work product created during formation should not become static the moment the fund closes. It should continue to support compliance, investor management and decision-making over time."

SmartEsq delivered more than 260 enhancements during a five-week development period, including approximately 55 updates to lifecycle management and document organization, 45 updates to obligations and compliance, and 30 updates to document and fund-level assistance.

The Summer 2026 release is available now to SmartEsq customers. For more information go to: https://www.smartesq.ai/

About SmartEsq

SmartEsq provides legal technology built specifically for private funds. Its platform helps fund managers, law firms and internal legal teams manage fund formation, investor negotiations, document review and ongoing obligations in a secure, connected environment. SmartEsq is designed to preserve source transparency, attorney oversight and client control while reducing the operational burden associated with complex private funds work.

Media Contact

Katherine Loanzon, SmartEsq, 1 2155001219, [email protected], https://www.smartesq.ai/

SOURCE SmartEsq