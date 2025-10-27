SmartFinancial Announces Key Executive Promotions to Drive Innovation, Efficiency and Growth

Together, Kropp, Foster and Cooper form a leadership team that integrates revenue generation, operational management and technology development into one cohesive framework. Post this

Nate Kropp Named Chief Technology Officer

As CTO, Kropp will direct SmartFinancial's technology roadmap and oversee development of platforms that power the company's customer acquisition engine. He will focus exclusively on advancing SmartFinancial's technical capabilities and building tools that support long-term objectives.

"This transition allows me to focus fully on the CTO role where I can accelerate innovation, advance our technical capabilities and build the technologies that will define the next stage of our success," Kropp said.

Michael Foster Promoted to Chief Revenue Officer

Foster's promotion follows six years at SmartFinancial, where he has built carrier relationships, advanced demand-generation strategies and led enterprise teams. As CRO, he will expand enterprise partnerships, strengthen carrier revenue channels and guide growth strategies.

"After six years working alongside this fantastic team, I'm honored to be tasked with unlocking our next phase of growth as Chief Revenue Officer," Foster said.

His appointment underscores SmartFinancial's continued investment in scaling operations and deepening industry partnerships.

Brad Cooper Appointed Chief Operating Officer

Cooper joined SmartFinancial in 2024 as Senior Vice President of the Calls Product division, where he played a key leadership role in advancing operational capabilities, driving growth across multiple business lines and contributing on the M&A front.

"I'm thrilled to take on the role of COO at SmartFinancial and continue building on the incredible momentum we've achieved," Cooper said. "I look forward to driving innovation, strengthening our team and guiding the company through its next phase of growth and success."

As COO, Cooper will focus on operational excellence, scaling infrastructure and enhancing efficiency across departments.

Unified Vision for Growth

Together, Kropp, Foster and Cooper form a leadership team that integrates revenue generation, operational management and technology development into one cohesive framework.

"Brad, Michael and Nate each bring unique strengths that position us for the next chapter of growth," said Lev Barinskiy, CEO of SmartFinancial. "Their leadership ensures we're aligned across revenue, operations and technology as we continue to develop AI-driven tools, strengthen our platform capabilities and deliver exceptional value and service to our clients."

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial is a leading digital insurance marketplace that uses proprietary customer-acquisition technology to connect in-market consumers shopping for auto, home, health and life insurance with a national network of agents and carrier partners.

With a mission to help consumers find the best coverage at the best value, SmartFinancial's transparent platform simplifies the insurance-shopping process and delivers measurable results for partners. Founded by insurance and technology experts, the company is among the fastest-growing insurance customer-acquisition firms in the U.S.

