SmartFinancial appoints Ryan Lockwood as Chief Financial Officer

SmartFinancial has appointed Ryan Lockwood as its new Chief Financial Officer, bringing deep experience in finance, operations, and scaling high-growth companies. His arrival signals SmartFinancial's next phase of expansion as the company continues to innovate its digital insurance marketplace and strengthen transparency and efficiency for consumers, agents, and carrier partners.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartFinancial, a leading digital insurance marketplace, recently announced that Ryan Lockwood has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. His appointment follows a series of key executive promotions at SmartFinancial to drive innovation, efficiency, and expansion.
"I'm excited to join SmartFinancial as the company redefines how consumers shop for insurance," said Lockwood. "The team has built a powerful technology platform and a culture focused on transparency, efficiency, and delivering real value to customers. I look forward to contributing to the next stage of growth and helping advance SmartFinancial's mission to create a better, more intuitive insurance marketplace."
Lockwood joins the company with extensive experience in corporate finance, investment management, and operational leadership. Prior to SmartFinancial, he served as Chief Financial Officer of CarParts.com, where he helped guide the company through major operational expansion, significant improvements to its capital structure, and multiple strategic initiatives that supported long-term development. This followed nearly a decade as a Portfolio Manager and Head of Fixed Income at Private Management Group, a California-based registered investment advisor, overseeing fixed income strategy, credit research, and portfolio construction.
"With deep experience in financial leadership, operations, and scaling high-growth businesses, Ryan will be working closely with SmartFinancial's leadership team to advance the company's future trajectory," said Lev Barinskiy, CEO of SmartFinancial. "We're confident his perspective will help us accelerate our mission to deliver a more efficient, transparent insurance-shopping experience for consumers, our agents and carrier partners."
About SmartFinancial
SmartFinancial is a leading digital insurance marketplace that uses proprietary customer-acquisition technology to connect in-market consumers shopping for auto, home, health and business insurance with a national network of agents and carrier partners.
With a mission to help consumers find the best coverage at the best value, SmartFinancial's transparent platform simplifies the insurance-shopping process and delivers measurable results for partners. Founded by insurance and technology experts, the company is among the fastest-growing insurance customer-acquisition firms in the U.S.
