SmartFinancial Named No. 2,384 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"What makes this recognition most meaningful is that we continue to evolve, innovate, and accelerate as a company. It's a testament to the incredible team we've built and the trust of our clients and partners." Post this

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial is a leading digital insurance marketplace that connects in-market insurance consumers looking for auto, home, health and commercial insurance with a vast network of insurance agents and carrier partners nationwide. Insurance.io is SmartFinancial's technology stack that powers digital customer acquisition for insurance carriers and agents.

With a mission to help consumers find the best coverage at the best value, SmartFinancial has simplified the insurance-buying experience with a transparent insurance-technology platform that pairs people with the right insurance carrier.

Founded by a team of insurance and technology experts, SmartFinancial focuses on delivering measurable results and exceptional service. It is one of the fastest-growing insurance customer acquisition companies in the U.S.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Ashley Falbo, SmartFinancial, 1 8552142291, [email protected], https://smartfinancial.com/

SOURCE SmartFinancial