SmartFinancial Wins the 2024 WebAward for Best Insurance Website

SmartFinancial scored high in each category, and even got a perfect 10 for ease of use and a 9.5 for design and interactivity. Post this

WMA awards include 86 industry categories, and each website competes with others in the same category. The highest score is then awarded the Best of Industry award.

The Web Marketing Association names the Best Insurance web site of 2024 as part of the 28th annual WebAward Competition for Website Development. Since 1997, the award has been the premier industry-based Website Award program in the world.

Each insurance website is judged on the following criteria: design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copywriting and ease of use. SmartFinancial scored high in each category, and even got a perfect 10 for ease of use and a 9.5 for design and interactivity.

SmartFinancial's VP of Product, Kevin Lucius, said this about winning in the highly competitive insurance category: "I'm incredibly proud of our team's hard work and honored to receive our third Web Award. This recognition inspires us to keep striving to deliver the best possible experience for our insurance customers."

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial is a leading digital insurance marketplace that uses proprietary customer acquisition technology to connect in-market insurance consumers looking for Auto, Home, Health and Life Insurance with a vast network of insurance agents and carrier partners nationwide.

With a mission to help consumers find the best coverage at the best value, SmartFinancial has simplified the insurance-buying experience with a transparent insurance-technology platform that pairs people with the right insurance carrier.

Founded by a team of insurance and technology experts, SmartFinancial focuses on delivering measurable results and exceptional service. It is one of the fastest growing insurance customer acquisition companies in the U.S.

About the WMA

Since 1997, the Web Marketing Association's annual WebAward Competition has been setting the standard of excellence for Website development. Independent expert judges from around the world review sites in 86 industries. Only the best are recognized with a WebAward. The WebAward Competition is the premier award recognition program for Website developers and the online marketing community.

Media Contact

Fran Majidi, SmartFinancial, 1 9494991101, [email protected], https://smartfinancial.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE SmartFinancial