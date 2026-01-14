SmartJets / VIP Completions Enjoy a Prosperous 2025

"As a comparatively small company in a very competitive and fractured market, we have found success with our comprehensive approach from acquisition to refurbishment." - Ben Shirazi Post this

In parallel, the VIP Completions team worked on 16 refurbishment projects, ranging from a Bombardier Challenger 300 to a Boeing 767.

"We had an excellent 2025 – our teams were busy and our hangars were full – the fourth quarter was particularly good as we worked hard to satisfy transactions for tax-driven buyers," says Ben Shirazi, President, SmartJets and President, VIP Completions. "As a comparatively small company in a very competitive and fractured market, we have found success with our comprehensive approach from acquisition to refurbishment. Clients appreciate the peace of mind that comes with a unified team."

"Additionally, we are proud to have participated in a significant percentage of all G550 deals. And with two current G550 listings, 2026 is off to a strong start. I attribute our success to decades of experience, excellent dealmaking skills and an uncompromising commitment to understanding our clients' needs. Whether you are buying, selling or refurbishing a business jet, we invite prospective clients to contact us at their convenience," adds Ben Shirazi.

The comprehensive approach that both companies offer when working together is best exemplified by a Gulfstream G550 project unveiled in August. SmartJets brokered the acquisition of this aircraft and then VIP Completions refurbished, revitalized and completely transformed its interior. For clients, the integrated approach offers a single point of contact and the harmony of uninterrupted project oversight.

Visuals of the Gulfstream G550 noted above are available at:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/45rbmsbwgqub1if5n4zdc/AHPF-_b9aeETftOxwBCHC5s?rlkey=b0ufn7y8anebsi5thgdj6y3v2&e=2&dl=0

About SmartJets LLC

Members of the SmartJets team have closed more than $5 billion in business aviation transactions over their careers. Offering the highest levels of client service, in-depth industry knowledge, an impressive international network and expertise in regulatory matters, SmartJets is ready to assist clients in finding the right solution for their business aircraft purchases, sales and related needs. For more information, please visit http://www.smartjets.com/.

About VIP Completions LLC

The VIP Completions team brings more than 20 years of experience to business aircraft completions and refurbishment, primarily focused on long-range business aircraft. With partners including some of the best design firms in the world, VIP Completions offers its valued clients the best brands, the latest design trends and the highest quality materials to realize their visions. For more information, please visit https://www.vipcompletions.net/.

Media Contact:

Mark Lowe, PRagmatic Communications

mark(dot)lowe(at)pragcom(dot)com / +1-514-576-2519

SOURCE SmartJets