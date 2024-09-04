SmartJobBoard Launches AI Matching Capability to Transform Job Board Experiences

SmartJobBoard's new AI Matching feature enhances job seeker engagement and streamlines talent discovery for organizations' career centers.

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartJobBoard, a leading AI-powered job board solution provider for associations, nonprofits and government organizations, today announced the launch of its new AI Matching capability. This powerful feature enhances user engagement and streamlines talent discovery for career centers managed by organizations, including associations, nonprofits, educational institutions and economic development organizations.

"AI Matching is a game-changer for our clients, enabling them to deliver more dynamic and engaging job board experiences," said Rodion Telpizov, CEO of SmartJobBoard. "By harnessing advanced AI technology, this new feature evaluates candidates' skills, experience and education to provide highly accurate job matches. It's a powerful tool that not only boosts job seeker engagement but also gives employers immediate access to top-tier talent, streamlining candidate discovery significantly."

SmartJobBoard's AI Matching capability is designed to enhance the job board experience in several key ways:

AI-driven Matching: This feature enhances job seeker engagement by offering highly personalized job recommendations. It uses advanced AI algorithms to analyze the candidate's qualifications, such as experience, education, skills and certifications, ensuring the most relevant job opportunities are delivered to each user.

Match Scores: Candidates receive detailed match scores for every job description, providing them with a clear understanding of how their experience, education, skills and certifications align with job requirements. This transparency helps candidates focus on roles where they are most likely to succeed.

One-click Candidate Discovery: Employers benefit from the ability to find qualified candidates instantly with just a single click. This functionality integrates recruiter-level capabilities directly within the job board, streamlining the hiring process by simplifying candidate discovery and reducing time-to-hire.

SmartJobBoard's innovative job board software is trusted by over 400 organizations, including industry leaders such as the American Academy of Professional Coders and the American College of Lifestyle Medicine. Since 2008, SmartJobBoard has been dedicated to helping organizations of all sizes connect job seekers with career opportunities, driving engagement and growth across diverse sectors.

For more information about SmartJobBoard's AI Matching, visit https://www.smartjobboard.com.

About SmartJobBoard

SmartJobBoard is a leading AI-powered job board solution provider for associations, nonprofits and government organizations. With the industry's only advanced AI tools, SmartJobBoard transforms organizations' online career centers into robust recruiting and information hubs to drive engagement and growth. SmartJobBoard elevates job discovery and recruitment by combining advanced AI-based candidate matching and scoring capabilities, integration tools, dashboard analytics and customizable design templates into one streamlined offering. With an innovative approach to targeted recruiting and a simple application process for job seekers, SmartJobBoard helps organizations increase member engagement and achieve revenue growth. Founded in 2008, SmartJobBoard is trusted by over 400 organizations worldwide, including United Service Organizations (USO), American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC), Serving & Accrediting Independent Schools (SAIS) and Work for Warriors (WFW). For more information, visit https://www.smartjobboard.com/.

Media Contact

Michael Tebo, Gabriel Marketing Group (for SmartJobBoard), 703-829-6089, [email protected]

SOURCE SmartJobBoard