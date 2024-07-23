SmartJobBoard Named a 2024 SaaS Awards Finalist in Two Categories

The international software awards program recognizes SmartJobBoard for its innovative approach to AI-powered job board solutions

BOULDER, Colo., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartJobBoard, a leading AI-powered job board solution provider for associations, nonprofits and government organizations, today announced that it has been named a finalist for the 2024 SaaS Awards in the "Best SaaS Product for Nonprofits or Education" and "Best SaaS Product for Recruitment" categories.

"It is an honor to be named a finalist by the prestigious SaaS Awards program," said Rodion Telpizov, founder and CEO at SmartJobBoard. "Our mission is to transform online career centers by employing advanced AI technology that helps associations, nonprofits and government organizations effectively grow and serve their members. Being recognized alongside such innovative companies on the 2024 SaaS Awards finalist list is a testament to our team's commitment to driving technology innovation and elevating our thought leadership in the market."

SmartJobBoard's AI-powered job board solution elevates job discovery and recruitment process by combining advanced AI-based candidate matching and scoring capabilities, integration tools, dashboard analytics and customizable design templates into one streamlined offering. With the industry's only advanced AI tools, SmartJobBoard turns organizations' online career centers into robust recruiting and information hubs to help organizations drive engagement and growth.

The Cloud Awards is an international program recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five award programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech). The SaaS Awards recognizes cutting edge innovations and applications of software-as-a-service solutions across a broad range of use cases and sectors.

"Each year it seems the quality of the entries into The SaaS Awards exceeds all our expectations, and 2024 has proven this to be the case," said James Williams, CEO of The Cloud Awards. Our judges have been very forward in telling our team how difficult their decisions have been this year, for all the right reasons – such is the caliber of the submissions they've been reviewing. As such, I'd like to extend a huge congratulations to this year's finalists. To have stood apart from an extremely impressive field of shortlistees is a tremendous achievement. We wish them all the best of luck in the final round of judging."

Category winners will be announced on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

To learn more about SmartJobBoard, visit: https://www.smartjobboard.com/

To view the full 2024 SaaS Awards finalist list, visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-saas-awards-finalists

About SmartJobBoard

SmartJobBoard is a leading AI-powered job board solution provider for associations, nonprofits and government organizations. With the industry's only advanced AI tools, SmartJobBoard transforms organizations' online career centers into robust recruiting and information hubs to drive engagement and growth. SmartJobBoard elevates job discovery and the recruitment process by combining advanced AI-based candidate matching and scoring capabilities, integration tools, dashboard analytics and customizable design templates into one streamlined offering. With an innovative approach to targeted recruiting and a simple application process for job seekers, SmartJobBoard helps organizations increase member engagement and achieve revenue growth. Founded in 2008, SmartJobBoard is trusted by over 400 organizations worldwide, including the United Service Organizations (USO), the American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC), Serving & Accrediting Independent Schools (SAIS) and Work for Warriors (WFW). For more information, visit https://www.smartjobboard.com/.

