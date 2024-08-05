SmartJobBoard to Highlight AI-powered Innovations in Association Career Services at ASAE Annual Meeting & Exposition 2024

At the upcoming ASAE Annual Meeting & Exposition 2024, SmartJobBoard representatives will discuss how associations can leverage cutting-edge, AI-powered innovations to make their career centers stand out.

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT

SmartJobBoard, a leading AI-powered job board solution provider for associations, nonprofits and government organizations, will attend and exhibit at the upcoming ASAE Annual Meeting & Exposition 2024. The annual meeting provides a unique opportunity for association professionals to partake in authentic, engaging, thought-provoking, and positive community-building experiences. These experiences support the power of the association community to shape a better and more innovative future for the industries they serve.

WHO

SmartJobBoard CEO Rodion Telpizov, who recently authored an article published at Forbes.com about What AI Can And Cannot Do for Recruiting Today, and company representatives will demonstrate the company's innovative job board solution and highlight how AI is being used to enhance association career centers. This includes how AI job matching is helping association career services improve member engagement, streamline recruitment processes and enhance overall job placement effectiveness, as well as how AI can be used to make career centers stand out.

WHEN

Aug. 10-13, 2024

WHERE:

Booth #1256

Huntington Convention Center

300 Lakeside Ave East

Cleveland, Ohio

About SmartJobBoard

SmartJobBoard is a leading AI-powered job board solution provider for associations, nonprofits and government organizations. With the industry's only advanced AI tools, SmartJobBoard transforms organizations' online career centers into robust recruiting and information hubs to drive engagement and growth. SmartJobBoard elevates job discovery and the recruitment process by combining advanced AI-based candidate matching and scoring capabilities, integration tools, dashboard analytics and customizable design templates into one streamlined offering. With an innovative approach to targeted recruiting and a simple application process for job seekers, SmartJobBoard helps organizations increase member engagement and achieve revenue growth. Founded in 2008, SmartJobBoard is trusted by over 400 organizations worldwide, including United Service Organizations (USO), American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC), Serving & Accrediting Independent Schools (SAIS) and Work for Warriors (WFW). For more information, visit https://www.smartjobboard.com/.

