Smartling Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Strengthening Industry-Leading Security Foundation for Enterprise AI Translation

Smartling now maintains one of the most comprehensive security and compliance portfolios in the localization industry, addressing the stringent security requirements increasingly mandated in enterprise RFPs. Particularly for healthcare, life sciences, and insurance, ISO 27001 and HITRUST certifications are often prerequisites for onboarding vendors.

"Security compliance is non-negotiable for enterprises adopting AI," said Smartling CEO Bryan Murphy. "Our customers need confidence that their sensitive content—including patient records, financial documents, proprietary data—is protected throughout the translation process. ISO 27001 proves we've built the right controls into our systems from the ground up."

The certification solidifies Smartling's position as a best-in-class AI translation provider as enterprise security expectations rise alongside AI adoption. Organizations now scrutinize how AI systems handle, store, and process customer data—especially when it involves sensitive information like health records or intellectual property. Smartling's AI features are built and deployed under the same secure processes audited in the certification.

For regulated industries, the certification removes procurement friction. Combined with HITRUST e1, SOC 2, and HIPAA compliance, Smartling can now accelerate security reviews and eliminate vendor risk objections that can delay or even block deals.

For more information, visit www.smartling.com.

About Smartling

Smartling's LanguageAI™ platform is revolutionizing digital content translation and localization. Recognized as the top translation management system by CSA Research and G2 users, Smartling uses AI and machine learning to eliminate manual tasks, integrate with existing techstacks, and deliver translation quality at scale—all at a fraction of the cost and turnaround time of traditional translation.

Smartling is the platform of choice for hundreds of B2B and B2C brands, including IHG Hotels & Resorts, Shopify, Pinterest, State Farm, British Airways, and Lyft. Smartling is a global team headquartered in New York City with an office in Dublin.

