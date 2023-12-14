Smartling and Iterable Unveil Powerful Integration for Seamless Cross-Channel Localization

Smartling automates and simplifies the translation and localization process, allowing businesses to communicate with their global audiences. This integration supports our goal of helping customers automate 100% of their translation and localization process, which saves them time and money. Post this

By enabling teams to connect with customers across channels in their preferred language, the integration allows enterprises to boost customer engagement and ensures a more personalized experience. Marketers can now create and execute multilingual campaigns effortlessly by using Iterable's robust cross-channel communication capabilities in combination with Smartling's cloud-based AI-powered translation management platform and workflow management.

"Smartling automates and simplifies the translation and localization process, allowing businesses to communicate with their global audiences. Our shared customers can now more easily create multilingual, relevant messages to reach new markets and audiences," said Andrew Saxe, Vice President of Product at Smartling. "This integration supports our goal of helping customers automate 100% of their translation and localization process, which saves them time and money."

"Our collaboration with Smartling empowers Iterable users to effortlessly expand their global, cross-channel reach, opening doors to new markets and amplifying brand reach," added Kelley Turner, Vice President of Customer Success at Iterable. "By streamlining the creation and launch of multilingual campaigns, this integration makes it easier than ever for our customers to engage and connect with their target audiences on a global scale and deliver personalized experiences that drive meaningful engagement and growth."

About Iterable

Iterable is the top-rated AI-powered customer communication platform that enables brands like Redfin, Priceline, Calm, and Box to deliver joyful experiences with harmonized, individualized, and dynamic communications at scale. Iterable's data engine, ease of use, and flexible and open architecture make it the best platform to close the data activation gap by bringing together customer data, ability to design the experiences, deliver them, and optimize them. All in one platform.

About Smartling

Smartling provides an enterprise-class LanguageAI™ platform for translating and localizing all forms of digital content. The company is recognized by CSA Research as the No. 1 leader for translation management systems and by users on G2 as the No. 1 rated translation management system. Smartling uses an AI and data-driven approach to localization, which enables its customers to achieve higher-quality translation at a lower total cost. Smartling is the platform of choice for hundreds of B2B and B2C brands, including IHG Hotels & Resorts, Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey), and Lyft. Smartling is headquartered in New York, with offices in Dublin and London.

