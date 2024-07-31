Smartling Announces Integration with ServiceNow to Streamline Global Enterprise Content Management

"By integrating our Smartling AI translation management platform with ServiceNow, we empower our shared customers to automate the delivery of personalized, localized content for a fraction of the cost and turnaround time," said Bryan Murphy, CEO of Smartling. Post this

As a Registered Build Partner, the certified integration provides users with a comprehensive range of localization solutions within their familiar environment, simplifying the process of translating content. It is available in the ServiceNow Store.

ServiceNow users can now access Smartling's full suite of translation and localization services directly through the ServiceNow Localization Framework and ServiceNow Dynamic Translation. This integration standardizes and enhances the translation process of artifacts across the platform through configurable workflows, including Service Catalog items, Virtual Agent topics, Natural Language Understanding models, and Document Templates of ServiceNow® HR Service Delivery. This integration offers support for a wide variety of translation methods including high-quality, real-time machine translation and professional human translation.

"By integrating our Smartling AI translation management platform with ServiceNow, we empower our shared customers to automate the delivery of personalized, localized content for a fraction of the cost and turnaround time," said Bryan Murphy, CEO of Smartling. "Together, we are setting a new standard for managing global content effortlessly."

"Partnerships succeed best when we lean into our unique skills and expertise and have a clear view into the problem we're trying to solve," said Erica Volini, senior vice president of global partnerships at ServiceNow. "Smartling's integration extends our reach well beyond where we can go alone and represents the legacy and goals of the Now Platform. I am thrilled to see the continued innovation we will achieve together to help organizations succeed in the era of digital business."

About Smartling

Smartling's LanguageAITM platform is revolutionizing the translation and localization of the world's digital content. Named as the top translation management system by CSA Research and by users on G2, Smartling harnesses AI and machine learning to enable the automation of workflows, integrates seamlessly with existing tech stacks, and measures and improves translation quality at enterprise scale for a fraction of the cost of traditional translation.

Smartling is the platform of choice for hundreds of B2B and B2C brands, including IHG Hotels & Resorts, Shopify, Pinterest, State Farm, British Airways, and Lyft. Smartling is a global team headquartered in New York City with an office in Dublin.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Sara Delacruz, Smartling, 1 (866) 707-6278, [email protected], www.smartling.com

