Smartling Announces Partnership with Adobe Workfront on New Integration to Streamline Translation Project Management

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smartling, Inc., the LanguageAITM translation company, today announced its integration with Adobe Workfront, a premier work management application. This efficiency-boosting integration enables customers to streamline their translation project management by eliminating tedious manual tasks, accelerating time to market, and reducing the overall rate of localization errors.
Voted #1 Enterprise Translation Company by G2 customers for the accuracy, analytics, and innovation of its fully integrated, cloud-based platform equipped with real-time control and visibility into the translation process – Smartling's translation business has grown 40% by integrating AI technology. As an enterprise-level solution, Smartling's localization innovations deliver high-quality translations at a lower cost and up to ten times faster, redefining industry standards.
With the Smartling Connector for Adobe Workfront, users can seamlessly submit tasks from Workfront for translation, assign them, and automatically receive the translated versions. By integrating these two platforms, companies can create, manage, and complete translation tasks within their existing project management tool – a huge leap forward in enhancing operational efficiency.
"The new integration between Smartling and Adobe Workfront boosts efficiency and accuracy for our enterprise clients," said Bryan Murphy, CEO of Smartling. "This highly requested connector eliminates several pain points of manual operations and speeds up the translation process, providing real-time visibility on project status."
Key Benefits of the Integration Include:
- Reduced Manual Work: Automation of translation project submissions and receipts eliminates repetitive tasks.
- Increased Speed of Translation: Streamlined workflows accelerate the overall translation process.
- Reduced Errors and Troubleshooting: Automated processes minimize the potential for human error.
- Real-Time Visibility: Users gain instant insight into the status of their translation projects.
Renowned for its intuitive, flexible, and customizable work management capabilities, Adobe Workfront paired with the Smartling connector provides a comprehensive solution for managing the entire lifecycle of translation projects, from creation to completion.
As Smartling continues to expand its technology partnership ecosystem, simplifying and automating translation processes for its customers is at the forefront of its strategy.
For more information about the Smartling Connector for Adobe Workfront and how it can benefit your organization, please visit smartling.com.
About Smartling
Smartling's LanguageAITM platform is revolutionizing the translation and localization of the world's digital content. Named as the top translation management system by CSA Research and by users on G2, Smartling harnesses AI and machine learning to enable the automation of workflows, integrates seamlessly with existing tech stacks, and measures and improves translation quality at enterprise scale for a fraction of the cost of traditional translation.
Smartling is the platform of choice for hundreds of B2B and B2C brands, including IHG Hotels & Resorts, Shopify, Pinterest, State Farm, British Airways, and Lyft. Smartling is a global team headquartered in New York City with an office in Dublin.
