Smartling Announces Partnership with Adobe Workfront on New Integration to Streamline Translation Project Management

With the Smartling Connector for Adobe Workfront, users can seamlessly submit tasks from Workfront for translation, assign them, and automatically receive the translated versions. By integrating these two platforms, companies can create, manage, and complete translation tasks within their existing project management tool – a huge leap forward in enhancing operational efficiency.

"The new integration between Smartling and Adobe Workfront boosts efficiency and accuracy for our enterprise clients," said Bryan Murphy, CEO of Smartling. "This highly requested connector eliminates several pain points of manual operations and speeds up the translation process, providing real-time visibility on project status."

Key Benefits of the Integration Include:

Reduced Manual Work : Automation of translation project submissions and receipts eliminates repetitive tasks.

: Automation of translation project submissions and receipts eliminates repetitive tasks. Increased Speed of Translation: Streamlined workflows accelerate the overall translation process.

Reduced Errors and Troubleshooting: Automated processes minimize the potential for human error.

Real-Time Visibility: Users gain instant insight into the status of their translation projects.

Renowned for its intuitive, flexible, and customizable work management capabilities, Adobe Workfront paired with the Smartling connector provides a comprehensive solution for managing the entire lifecycle of translation projects, from creation to completion.

As Smartling continues to expand its technology partnership ecosystem, simplifying and automating translation processes for its customers is at the forefront of its strategy.

About Smartling

Smartling's LanguageAITM platform is revolutionizing the translation and localization of the world's digital content. Named as the top translation management system by CSA Research and by users on G2, Smartling harnesses AI and machine learning to enable the automation of workflows, integrates seamlessly with existing tech stacks, and measures and improves translation quality at enterprise scale for a fraction of the cost of traditional translation.

Smartling is the platform of choice for hundreds of B2B and B2C brands, including IHG Hotels & Resorts, Shopify, Pinterest, State Farm, British Airways, and Lyft. Smartling is a global team headquartered in New York City with an office in Dublin.

