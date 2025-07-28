Smartling Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Bringing AI-Powered Translation to Global Enterprises via AWS Marketplace

"We built Smartling to help organizations go global faster, with less complexity and more measurable impact," said Bryan Murphy, CEO of Smartling. "Joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program gives enterprises a frictionless path to adopt Smartling's AI-powered platform through AWS Marketplace." Post this

"We built Smartling to help organizations go global faster, with less complexity and more measurable impact," said Bryan Murphy, CEO of Smartling. "Joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program allows us to reach more enterprises that are modernizing their tech stacks in the cloud—and gives them a frictionless path to adopt Smartling's AI-powered platform through AWS Marketplace."

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides Smartling with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry's highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. Smartling participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of our solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes Smartling customers have achieved across industry verticals.

Smartling is leading the industry with applied AI that translates faster and more accurately than ever before—outperforming human translators in recent evaluations. Its platform is trusted by some of the world's most recognized brands to accelerate global growth and deliver personalized experiences at scale.

Smartling's solutions are available in the Americas, Europe, and APAC regions. To learn more, visit smartling.com.

About Smartling

Smartling's LanguageAI™ platform is revolutionizing digital content translation and localization. Recognized as the top translation management system by CSA Research and G2 users, Smartling uses AI and machine learning to eliminate manual tasks, integrate with existing techstacks, and deliver translation quality at scale— all at a fraction of the cost and turnaround time of traditional translation.

Smartling is the platform of choice for hundreds of B2B and B2C brands, including IHG Hotels & Resorts, Shopify, Pinterest, State Farm, British Airways, and Lyft. Smartling is a global team headquartered in New York City with an office in Dublin.

