Smartling Launches MCP Server -- Redefining How Enterprises Automate and Scale Localization

"With the Smartling MCP server, translation AI becomes a native part of your existing tech stack," said Bryan Murphy, Smartling CEO. "No more one-off integrations, no more copy-paste. Every content system, every channel, every market—connected automatically, managed centrally, delivered faster." Post this

With initial support for both text and file translation, the Smartling MCP server uses Smartling's MT API to route requests through a customer's preferred neural machine translation (NMT) engine or large language model (LLM). The MCP server can also be embedded in agentic workflows to enable AI agents to translate content. By enhancing translations with assets like your Smartling glossary, it ensures brand consistency and higher-quality output than generic LLM translations.

"Our MCP server is another step toward enabling our customers to integrate AI Translation within their business," said Bryan Murphy, CEO of Smartling. "AI is transforming the way teams build and ship products, but translation still needs context, quality controls, and brand alignment. With the Smartling MCP server, your translation AI becomes a native part of your existing tech stack. No more one-off integrations, no more copy-paste. Every content system, every channel, every market—connected automatically, managed centrally, delivered faster."

The MCP server is part of Smartling's broader push to power the future of localization, building on its award-winning AI Translation capabilities that combine the best of LLMs, NMT, and human expertise. Now, customers can unlock Smartling's quality, scalability, and ease of use without disrupting their existing AI-driven workflows.

Smartling's MCP server is available today. For more information, visit www.smartling.com.

About Smartling

Smartling's LanguageAI™ platform is revolutionizing digital content translation and localization. Recognized as the top translation management system by CSA Research and G2 users, Smartling uses AI and machine learning to eliminate manual tasks, integrate with existing techstacks, and deliver translation quality at scale—all at a fraction of the cost and turnaround time of traditional translation.

Smartling is the platform of choice for hundreds of B2B and B2C brands, including IHG Hotels & Resorts, Shopify, Pinterest, State Farm, British Airways, and Lyft. Smartling is a global team headquartered in New York City with an office in Dublin.

Media Contact

Sarah Lehman, Smartling, 1 (650)464-4379, [email protected], https://www.smartling.com/

SOURCE Smartling