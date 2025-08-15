Smartling Named One of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2025

"We're honored to be recognized by Fast Company for our innovations in the Translation Industry," said Bryan Murphy, CEO of Smartling. "Our AI Translation platform is helping our customers unlock new markets and revenue by integrating and automating AI translation into their existing workflows." Post this

"We're honored to be recognized by Fast Company for our innovations in the Translation Industry," said Bryan Murphy, CEO of Smartling. "Our AI Translation platform is helping our customers unlock new markets and revenue by integrating and automating AI translation into their existing workflows; delivering accuracy, speed, and brand voice at massive scale."

Smartling's LanguageAI™ platform is trusted by global brands including IHG Hotels & Resorts, Shopify, and British Airways. Its AI solutions deliver instant, high-quality translations, reducing the need for manual review without sacrificing accuracy. The platform also gives customers access to the most powerful LLMs, machine translation engines and AI tools available—enabling localization at scale across 450+ languages.

"This recognition is a testament to the incredible work of our team and our customers' drive to innovate," added Murphy. "As the world becomes more connected and content velocity accelerates, translation can't be a bottleneck. We're helping companies stay ahead with fast, flexible, AI-powered solutions."

Fast Company's editors and writers evaluated thousands of submissions across sectors to compile this year's list, which includes industry leaders like NVIDIA, YouTube, and Waymo. The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can be found at fastcompany.com.

Smartling's LanguageAI™ platform is revolutionizing digital content translation and localization. Recognized as the top translation management system by CSA Research and G2 users, Smartling uses AI and machine learning to eliminate manual tasks, integrate with existing techstacks, and deliver translation quality at scale— all at a fraction of the cost and turnaround time of traditional translation.

Smartling is the platform of choice for hundreds of B2B and B2C brands, including IHG Hotels & Resorts, Shopify, Pinterest, State Farm, British Airways, and Lyft. Smartling is a global team headquartered in New York City with an office in Dublin. To learn more, visit smartling.com.

