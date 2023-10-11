Smartling partners with Akeneo to automate the translation and localization of product information

By automating the translation process using our LanguageAI Platform, Smartling's partner ecosystem enables our customers to deliver global experiences faster at a fraction of the cost. Tweet this

"Akeneo is committed to building and maintaining a world-class ecosystem of partners who deliver expertise, comprehensive services and innovative technology to help our customers better collect, enrich and manage their product information to create compelling product experiences for their end customers. Smartling is an excellent addition to our partner ecosystem enabling rapid, high-quality translations to help our customers localize and grow their businesses," said Akeneo's Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Kristin Naragon.

"Smartling is delighted to partner with Akeneo to help our mutual customers create localized product experiences and internationalized offerings," said Smartling CEO Bryan Murphy. "By automating the translation process with Smartling, Akeneo enables their customers to deliver global experiences their customers love at a fraction of the cost and time of traditional translation. That is why customers and partners rely on Smartling's LanguageAI and why Smartling is a leader in translation management and website translation tools in the G2 software marketplace."

Smartling's Partner Program includes best-in-class technology partners ranging from digital experience and headless CMS to PIM, to marketing automation and machine translation, to customer support and product development. With an ever-expanding network of over 40 industry-leading partners and more than 30 automated integrations, Smartling continues to enrich its value proposition by automating the translation of content directly from Akeneo.

About Akeneo

Akeneo is the product experience (PX) company, enabling organizations to build and deliver world-class product experiences across every customer touchpoint through a comprehensive PX Strategy. By providing best-of-breed technology and expertise, Akeneo's intelligent Product Cloud accelerates growth, reduces time-to-market, and gives organizations the competitive edge needed to convert browsers into buyers.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Chico's, The Very Group, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, Kering, and more trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo's intelligent Product Cloud, companies can activate product experiences in any and all channels that drive an improved customer journey from discovery to purchase, resulting in increased sales, reduced returns, faster time-to-market, and increased team productivity. For more information: https://www.akeneo.com.

About Smartling

Smartling provides LanguageAI for translating and localizing websites and apps, and our AI-enabled platform enables enterprises to transform content across devices and mediums. The company is recognized by CSA Research as the No. 1 rated language-oriented TMS, and by users on G2 as the No. 1 rated translation management system. Smartling uses a data-driven approach to localization, which enables its customers to achieve higher-quality translation at a lower total cost. Smartling is the platform of choice for hundreds of B2B and B2C brands, including IHG Hotels & Resorts, Shopify, Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey) and Lyft. Smartling is headquartered in New York, with offices in Dublin and London.

