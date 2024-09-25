Smartling Unveils 2024 State of Translation Report, Highlighting Industry Trends and AI-Driven Efficiencies

"Smartling is at the forefront of the industry's transformation, delivering solutions that not only reduce costs but also enhance quality and speed," said Bryan Murphy, CEO of Smartling. Post this

"Smartling is at the forefront of the industry's transformation, delivering solutions that not only reduce costs but also enhance quality and speed," said Bryan Murphy, CEO of Smartling. "We are excited to guide our customers through these changes, ensuring they connect with global audiences in meaningful and impactful ways."

Key findings include:

AI adoption is up: Nearly 50% of companies experimented with large language models (LLMs) in 2024, and 75% plan to use them by next year.

Costs are down thanks to AI: AI-driven solutions have cut per-word translation costs by up to 40%, enabling companies to translate more content without sacrificing quality.

Regulatory and consumer pressures are driving localization: Stricter regulations and growing consumer demand drive organizations to revisit and enhance their multilingual capabilities.

The report will help localization professionals benchmark their translation programs and identify opportunities to optimize their operation.

Download the full report today from Smartling's website at 2024 State of Translation Report.

