Smartling Unveils 2024 State of Translation Report, Highlighting Industry Trends and AI-Driven Efficiencies

Smartling has released its 2024 State of Translation Report, which delivers unparalleled insights on a changing translation market.
NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smartling, Inc., the LanguageAITM translation company, has released its 2024 State of Translation Report, which delivers unparalleled insights on a changing translation market. The report reveals that translation volumes are up 30% year over year, indicating a surge in demand for translation services across industries. And more AI adoption is on the horizon with three-quarters of the businesses intending to implement generative AI within the next year. Many enterprises are already using advanced technologies in translation — the report finds that 40% of all content is currently translated using machine translation — a clear indication of the new face of automation in meeting global language needs and increase cost efficiencies.
"Everyone is being asked to do more with less," said Kamal Thakarsey, CMO of Smartling. "Our report showcases how optimizing translation efficiency can help organizations stretch their budgets and meet growing demands for multilingual content."
"Smartling is at the forefront of the industry's transformation, delivering solutions that not only reduce costs but also enhance quality and speed," said Bryan Murphy, CEO of Smartling. "We are excited to guide our customers through these changes, ensuring they connect with global audiences in meaningful and impactful ways."
Key findings include:
AI adoption is up: Nearly 50% of companies experimented with large language models (LLMs) in 2024, and 75% plan to use them by next year.
Costs are down thanks to AI: AI-driven solutions have cut per-word translation costs by up to 40%, enabling companies to translate more content without sacrificing quality.
Regulatory and consumer pressures are driving localization: Stricter regulations and growing consumer demand drive organizations to revisit and enhance their multilingual capabilities.
The report will help localization professionals benchmark their translation programs and identify opportunities to optimize their operation.
Download the full report today from Smartling's website at 2024 State of Translation Report.
About Smartling
Smartling's LanguageAITM platform is revolutionizing digital content translation and localization. Recognized as the top translation management system by CSA Research and G2 users, Smartling uses AI and machine learning to eliminate manual tasks, integrate with existing techstacks, and deliver translation quality at scale— all at a fraction of the cost and turnaround time of traditional translation.
Smartling is the platform of choice for hundreds of B2B and B2C brands, including IHG Hotels & Resorts, Shopify, Pinterest, State Farm, British Airways, and Lyft. Smartling is a global team headquartered in New York City with an office in Dublin.
Media Contact
Sara Delacruz, Smartling, 1 (866) 707-6278, [email protected], www.smartling.com
SOURCE Smartling
Share this article