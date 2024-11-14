Smartling Unveils AI-Powered Tools to Cut Costs, Boost Quality

"These new AI features are about empowering our customers to scale their localization efforts without compromising quality," said Bryan Murphy, CEO of Smartling. Post this

New Feature Highlights:

AI Translation: Engineered to deliver MTPE-quality and brand-compliant translations for half the cost and turnaround time of traditional MTPE. This transformative translation method leverages the latest advancements in AI, including adaptive translation, AI post editing, and AI quality estimation. Backed by a satisfaction guarantee, this new offering ensures that if customers are not entirely satisfied with the translation, it will be redone at no additional cost; providing peace of mind and confidence in the quality of the service.

LQA Suite: A huge upgrade to the Smartling Language AI platform, the comprehensive Language Quality Assurance suite offers advanced functionality comparable to stand alone QA tool vendors. For the first time, enterprise customers can easily add quality assessments directly into their workflows making quality translation accessible.

Data Access and Visualization: This highly requested feature lets clients seamlessly export their translation data to business intelligence tools. This free value-added service will give enterprise customers detailed views into their translation operations, allowing effort to be more closely tied to company goals and KPIs.

These technology enhancements mark the next chapter in Smartling's mission to revolutionize the way enterprises tackle localization. They leverage the efficiency of AI paired with quality and customization, empowering enterprises to scale localization without comprising budgets or brand standards.

About Smartling

Smartling's LanguageAI™ platform is revolutionizing digital content translation and localization. Recognized as the top translation management system by CSA Research and G2 users, Smartling uses AI and machine learning to eliminate manual tasks, integrate with existing techstacks, and deliver translation quality at scale— all at a fraction of the cost and turnaround time of traditional translation.

Smartling is the platform of choice for hundreds of B2B and B2C brands, including IHG Hotels & Resorts, Shopify, Pinterest, State Farm, British Airways, and Lyft. Smartling is a global team headquartered in New York City with an office in Dublin.

