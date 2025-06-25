Smartling Wins "Machine Translation Innovation Award" in 8th Annual AI Breakthrough Awards Program

"Our mission is to help our customers grow faster globally by making it fast and easy to create multilingual experiences their customers will love," said Bryan Murphy, CEO of Smartling. "This award recognizes the impact our team is making for global businesses." Post this

The AI Hub leverages pre-processing algorithms to optimize content for MT, rather than relying on a standalone engine. Content can also be sent to translation memory to avoid sending existing translations through MT. Customers select their desired MT engine or utilize Smartling's AutoSelect tool that evaluates content and routes it to the best-suited engine based on type, target languages, and linguistic and non-linguistic content. Engines include GPT, Google Translate, and more. Post-processing algorithms then improve final outputs.

Additionally, the launch of AI Translation (AIT) enables automated, near-instant translations at the same quality as Machine Translation Post-Editing (MTPE), eliminating human translators needing to edit and improve machine-generated translations. With no quality degradation, AIT is a hybrid of MT and AI that incorporates LLMs to provide MTPE-quality outputs.

"Our mission is to help our customers grow faster globally by making it fast and easy to create multilingual experiences their customers will love," said Bryan Murphy, CEO of Smartling. "This award recognizes the impact our team is making for global businesses."

The AI Breakthrough Awards shine a spotlight on the boldest innovators and most impactful technologies leading the charge in AI across a comprehensive set of categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Agentic AI, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry-specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world, underscoring the explosive growth and global importance of AI as a defining technology of the 21st century.

"Smartling's fully integrated AI-powered platform provides high-quality translations faster, more reliably, and at a fraction of the cost," said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "Smartling's AI-enhanced MT solutions enable any business to reach customers in their native languages, with cultural context, across any channel. The AI Hub and the new AIT offering let companies translate more with their existing budgets, ensuring they stay ahead in global markets with faster, cost-effective localization."

Smartling's LanguageAI™ platform is revolutionizing digital content translation and localization. Recognized as the top translation management system by CSA Research and G2 users, Smartling uses AI and machine learning to eliminate manual tasks, integrate with existing techstacks, and deliver translation quality at scale— all at a fraction of the cost and turnaround time of traditional translation.

Smartling is the platform of choice for hundreds of B2B and B2C brands, including IHG Hotels & Resorts, Shopify, Pinterest, State Farm, British Airways, and Lyft. Smartling is a global team headquartered in New York City with an office in Dublin.

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

