Smartling's Global Ready Conference Returns on May 8, 2024

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smartling, the LanguageAITM translation company, is proud to announce its sixth annual Global Ready Conference, streaming live on May 8, 2024, at 10 a.m. EDT. This highly anticipated event is set to be a dynamic gathering for professionals across the localization industry, providing valuable insights into Smartling's cutting-edge innovations, roadmap, and customer spotlight panels.

"We're excited to welcome localization teams, translators, marketing teams, product teams, and procurement teams — anyone looking to localize their business and translate content," said Bryan Murphy, CEO of Smartling. "Our goal for this year's conference is to bring the industry together, provide resources to help future-proof your localization strategy, and share what's next for Smartling."

The action-packed conference agenda features a roster of engaging presentations and speakers, including a leadership keynote from Bryan Murphy, insights into the product roadmap and vision from VP of Product Andrew Saxe, and engaging panels featuring prominent customers such as SAS, FedEx, Vimeo, Volvo, Bluebeam, Fresno Unified School District, and more.

Among the event's highlights is a keynote by Minette Norman, an award-winning author, speaker, and leadership consultant. Named one of the "Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business" by the San Francisco Business Times and as "Business Role Model of the Year" by the Women in IT/Silicon Valley Awards, Norman will share insights on future-proofing careers in the age of AI, offering strategies for resilience, adaptability, and finding joy in work.

The lineup also features a variety of AI, language quality, and localization panels. Smartling will also announce new integrations and features during the conference, demonstrating its commitment to driving innovation in the localization industry. View the agenda here.

"Global Ready Conference is the event where top global brands share translation and localization best practices," said Murphy. "Join us for a day packed with powerful insights into the latest trends and technological breakthroughs shaping our industry. Don't miss out on strategies that work and the chance to elevate your business with cutting-edge advancements."

About Smartling

Smartling's LanguageAITM platform is revolutionizing the translation and localization of the world's digital content. Named as the top translation management system by CSA Research and by users on G2, Smartling harnesses AI and machine learning to enable the automation of workflows, integrates seamlessly with existing tech stacks, and measures and improves translation quality at enterprise scale for a fraction of the cost of traditional translation.

Smartling is the platform of choice for hundreds of B2B and B2C brands, including IHG Hotels & Resorts, Shopify, Pinterest, State Farm, British Airways, and Lyft. Smartling is a global team headquartered in New York City with an office in Dublin.

