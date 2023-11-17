Smartlink Data Connector Receives U.S. Patent for Groundbreaking Data Exchange Capabilities in Healthcare

The solution enables health data exchange in ways that were previously not possible.

CARY, N.C., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smartlink Health Solutions, a leader in healthcare integration solutions, proudly announces the issuance of a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its innovative Smartlink Data Connector (SDC). The patent, numbered US 11,783,922 B1 and titled "SYSTEM, METHOD, AND APPARATUS FOR DATA INTERCHANGE IN CLINICALLY INTEGRATED NETWORKS," solidifies Smartlink's commitment to revolutionizing data exchange in healthcare.

SDC is an Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) designed to seamlessly integrate Electronic Health Records (EHRs) with various health information technology (health IT) systems. The platform can integrate through standard mechanisms like APIs or directly with databases. However, what sets it apart is its now patented ability to integrate systems via the user interface, transcending traditional data exchange limitations imposed by EHR vendors. This unique feature offers the ability to exchange data with unparalleled flexibility and speed, both extraction and insertion, without predefined APIs.

"As the healthcare landscape evolves, interoperability becomes increasingly vital. Our patented, cloud-based solution maintains a library of reusable integration components, enabling rapid implementation and adjustments in response to EHR or CIN changes," said founder and CEO Siu Tong, PhD. "This patent reinforces Smartlink's unique cutting-edge innovation that goes beyond traditional API or RPA to address the current healthcare data interoperability challenges."

One of the most prominent challenges clinics face under value-based payment models is the number of IT systems they must interact with that are not meaningfully integrated with their EHR. The data from these systems is critical for meeting quality standards while reducing total cost, yet it's not readily available during the patient visit. Examples of these systems include payer portals, population health management systems, referral management systems, health information exchanges (HIEs), registries, and remote care platforms. With its patented capabilities, SDC has the unique ability to reduce the burden on clinic staff by inserting data from external systems into the EHR clinical workflow, reducing the manual effort of logging in to other systems to find it while treating patients. Example use cases include:

The creation of tasks in the EHR for closing care gaps.

Adding diagnoses or medications that are known in another system, such as the HIE, to an upcoming EHR patient encounter.

Extraction of alerts and discharge summaries from hospital notification portals and insertion of them into EHR or transitional care management software.

About Smartlink Health Solutions:

Smartlink is a leading provider of healthcare integration solutions, committed to breaking down data silos and facilitating seamless data exchange in the healthcare ecosystem. With a focus on innovation, Smartlink empowers healthcare organizations to enhance interoperability, improve clinical workflows, and ultimately deliver better patient care.

