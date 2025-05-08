SmartMedia Technologies Launches 'Pay with Points' Tokenized Loyalty Network

Expanding on Visa and Bridge Partnership to Let Consumers Tap to Pay with Tokenized Loyalty

ASPEN, Colo., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartMedia Technologies (SMT), the leader in enterprise Web3 loyalty & payment infrastructure, announced today the global launch of its patent-pending 'Pay with Points' Tokenized Loyalty Network, unlocking the ability for consumers to tap to pay with loyalty points anywhere stable coins are accepted.

The announcement builds on the Visa Web3 Loyalty Engagement Solution— announced in partnership with SMT— and marks a milestone in merging digital loyalty with real-world cardholder engagement.

Through a new Visa integration with Bridge, the point of sale stable coin infrastructure provider, SMT is able to provide an end-to-end tap-to-pay with points solution by converting loyalty points to branded fungible tokens, which can be swapped to a stable coin and then fiat, at the point of sale, transforming the traditional redemption experience into an instant, borderless payment flow. Giving loyalty program managers a powerful new tool to manage and reduce point liability, while increasing engagement.

"Visa and SmartMedia Technologies continue to lead the way in making web3 easy, safe and valuable for both consumers and enterprise, " said Tyler Moebius, CEO of SmartMedia Technologies. "With StablePoints™, we're turning siloed loyalty programs into a cross-program value exchange—where loyalty becomes an interoperable currency, and brands can acquire, engage and reward in entirely new ways."

How it Works:

Consumers earn points through transactions, at events, or brand interactions.

Points are converted to StablePoints™, as a branded fungible token

token Consumers can tap-to-pay with StablePoints™, with real-time stablecoin -to-fiat conversion via Visa + Bridge.

-to-fiat conversion via Visa + Bridge. Upon redemption users are auto-enrolled into the accepting merchant's loyalty program

A Linked Loyalty Network Built For Growth & Acquisition:

At the core of the StablePoint is an interoperable and programmable SmartMedia Token, a first-of-its-kind feature that allows loyalty program managers to connect their loyalty ecosystems through the SMT self-serve platform.

Now, loyalty program managers can:

Tokengate and cross-promote offers and benefits to other loyalty program members

Define token swap or redemption rates between point programs.

Grow loyalty by offering partner-exclusive rewards and benefits.

Auto-enroll and acquire new members at point of redemption with user consent and secure data sharing managed by the SMT platform.

The launch builds on SMT's work at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games which rewarded fans through My.OlympicRewards.com when they engaged with different Olympic partners' branded activations. Fans were able to redeem points for new types of digital experiences, merchandise and digital collectibles, increasing engagement, while lowering redemption cost.

"The 2024 Paris games proved that there was demand from both brands and fans for new ways to reward deeper engagement. Now with StablePoints™, we will be able to make those rewards even easier to issue and activate, reinventing how brands build loyalty and fans redeem rewards across the globe."

About SmartMedia Technologies

SmartMedia Technologies is the Web3 enterprise platform powering loyalty, commerce, and customer engagement for Fortune 500 brands and financial institutions. Its SmartWallet™, SmartPlatform™, and StablePoints™ architecture enables scalable, real-world utility for digital assets across sectors like travel, sports, CPG, and payments.

