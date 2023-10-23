SmartMoving Software Partners with National Van Lines' NationalExpress Move Affiliate Program Integration

"Not only is this an additional revenue stream for SmartMoving users, but it will help them better serve interstate jobs that they may be turning away. It's a win-win for moving companies and their customers" said Tobe Thompson, CEO of SmartMoving. Post this

"The NationalExpress Move affiliate program is a perfect fit for SmartMoving users," said Mark Doyle, President of National Van Lines. "It helps movers grow their business, make more money and allows National Van Lines to partner with a leader in software and CRM for the industry."

This integration will be available for all SmartMoving users starting on October 23, 2023.

About SmartMoving:

SmartMoving delivers business management software for moving companies that serve residential, commercial, and government clients. Customers use SmartMoving daily as their core system of record to automate all aspects of moving service operations, including estimates, dispatching, storage, sales and marketing, payroll, communication, and collecting payments. SmartMoving helps build intuitive web, mobile, and cloud solutions that aim to generate more money, more time, and more confidence for moving and storage companies across North America. For more information, visit smartmoving.com.

About National Van Lines:

For more than 90 years, National Van Lines has helped over one million families move their memories forward. Whether your client needs to move across the country or around the world, you can count on us for all their long-distance moving needs. As a top national interstate mover, we provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for residential moving and commercial relocation clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction, no matter what. Learn more at: nationalvanlines.com.

About NationalExpress Move (NEX):

The NEX Affiliate Program was developed by National Van Lines. This groundbreaking service was designed to help real estate agents, independent and local movers, mortgage loan originators and self-storage owners create additional income and diversify business quickly and easily. More information at: nationalexpressmove.com.

