SmartOrg releases Version 10.x of its Decision Intelligence platform

"This release is really about giving customers a better experience and more flexibility in how they apply the platform to their specific decision challenges." Post this

"This release is really about giving customers a better experience and more flexibility in how they apply the platform to their specific decision challenges," said David Matheson, President and CEO of SmartOrg. "We're delighted to see customers using SmartOrg's Decision Intelligence Platform in more targeted ways, for example in Technology Assessment, Energy Exploration and Drug Discovery. Version 10.x gives them a cleaner, more configurable foundation for doing that work."

The release includes major updates to Innovation Navigator®, including flexible brainstorming canvases, enhanced Learning Plan modules, and upgraded Discovery Grid visualizations. These enhancements help innovation teams capture ideas, organize learning activities, and focus attention on the uncertainties that matter most.

Portfolio Navigator® also receives significant new capabilities, including a Maturity Matrix, Probability of Success calculator, and portfolio goal analysis. These features help leaders better assess projects, compare them, and support portfolio decisions.

"Version 10.x is part of our ongoing commitment to keeping SmartOrg's software current, useful, and easier for customers to apply," said Dave Wachenschwanz, Director of Development at SmartOrg. "The platform has significant upgrades in its user interface, improving consistency and usability."

To see highlights of the new release, SmartOrg has published a short video overview from its development team that you can watch here: https://bit.ly/4xdA7QY

About SmartOrg

SmartOrg helps innovation, R&D, and strategy teams convert uncertainty to opportunity. Its software products—Innovation Navigator® and Portfolio Navigator®—apply quantitative methods to prioritize learning, build confidence in the business case, and guide investment decisions at both the project and portfolio levels to help organizations meet their growth objectives.

Media Contact

Doug Williams, SmartOrg, Inc., 1 3399270834, [email protected], https://smartorg.com

SOURCE SmartOrg, Inc.