SmartPractice Transforms Holiday Gift Bags for Healthcare Offices

PHOENIX, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartPractice, a global distributor of healthcare communications and practice marketing materials for more than 50 years announces an innovative line of customizable gift bags in time for year-end patient, client and referring office gift giving.

For the first time, the company is making it possible for healthcare offices to incorporate their logo and branding elements on four sides of their holiday paper gift bag with red and green rolled rope handles. Unprecedented USA manufacturing of these recyclable bags allows for the products to be custom designed, printed in quantities as low as 100 and available to ship nationwide within 5-7 business days.

Unlike expensive, generic gift bags from retailers, healthcare organizations - including hospitals and veterinary, dental and optical clinics - now have a unique opportunity to distinguish themselves in the community, keep their brand top of mind and save money.

"Thousands of healthcare offices partner with SmartPractice each year to thank their patients for their loyalty, for sharing referrals and to remind them to keep their health a priority," stated Kristin Uhles, Vice President of Marketing at SmartPractice. "Our heath-centric customers mail year-end holiday cards and hand out thoughtful thank you gifts to patients and referring offices. This year, it was important to complement their loyalty initiatives and provide healthcare community leaders a holiday gift bag option that features their practice branding in an array of holiday design options."

With a choice of white or natural kraft heavy duty paper, these new Holiday Handled Bags are available with white, natural, black or combination red/green handles. Available in three popular sizes: Standard: 8½"W x 10¼"H, Short: 8½"W x 6¾"H, Tall: 8½"W x 13.375"H - all with 5" deep gusset and a flat bottom. Customizable Tissue Paper also available.

The new products will be available to order in August 2024, and sample packs are available upon request.

About SmartPractice: SmartPractice® is a family-owned company serving dental, veterinary, dermatology, allergy and healthcare professionals globally with patient communications, practice marketing, exam gloves and medical supplies that include T.R.U.E TEST and other skin patch testing supplies. Since 1969, the Phoenix, AZ-based company has been driven by its mission for healthier practices and healthier patients. The company has received consecutive national awards for its innovative glove solutions, print manufacturing excellence, corporate philanthropy and employee wellness programs. For more information about SmartPractice, visit www.smartpractice.com.

