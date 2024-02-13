SmartTouch® Interactive and Partners to Present at NAHB International Builders' Show® 2024

Home Builder and Real Estate Marketing Experts to Share Insights on Industry Hot Topics: Best Practices in Using AI and 55+ Community Marketing
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartTouch® Interactive, an award-winning interactive full-service real estate marketing agency and the only one to provide its own new home marketing CRM solution, announced today that SmartTouch® President and CEO Robert Cowes and Eric Shattuck, SEO Specialist for SmartTouch® will present alongside fellow industry thought leaders, Matt Brutsche, CEO for 500 Rockets Marketing, Sara Carbonell, Director of Marketing and Sales, Crown Community Development, Erika Ramon, Marketing Manager, Crown Community Development, Liane McOuat, Vice President Client Service and Strategy, McOuat Partnership, and Alison Hoffman, President, Wick Marketing at the upcoming annual NAHB International Builders' Show® in Las Vegas, NV, February 27-29, 2024.
The IBS Sessions include:
5 Best Practices for Using AI & ChatGPT in Home Builder Marketing
Tuesday, February 27 | 2:00 - 3:00 PM
The expert panel, led by moderator Matt Brusche, includes Liane McOuat, Erika Ramon, and Eric Shattuck, will take a deep dive into the AI and ChatGPT craze, exploring the myths around AI replacing sales and marketing jobs and how home builder marketers have used it over the past year. Attendees will learn what's worked well, what's a disappointment, and the five best practices home builder marketers should implement to leverage the power of AI to stay ahead.
Modifying Your Marketing Game Plan for the 55+ Audience
Wednesday, February 28 | 9:30 - 10:00 AM
Kicking off the 55+ Centrals mid-conference, Robert Cowes, Sara Carbonell, and Alison Hoffman will share insights on marketing to the active adult 55+ market. Attendees will learn through an award-winning real-life example, how Crown Development took the 55+ community, Amblebrook, from struggling in pre-sales to surpassing sales expectations for three years running. This can't be missed Central will share the game plan used to bring together the right resources to build a cohesive niche sales and marketing strategy and launch an award-winning new digital marketing program.
"I am incredibly honored to be invited for the 8th year running by the NAHB International Builders' Show® to help home builders and real estate developers jump-start their sales and marketing efforts for 2024," commented Cowes. "We look forward to this highly anticipated annual event and the opportunity to share the knowledge and expertise we continue to garner working with leading developers and home builders."
NAHB International Builders' Show® attendees will have the opportunity to meet with the SmartTouch® Interactive marketing experts in Sales Central. More on these sessions and speakers is available on the NAHB International Builders' Show® conference website.
The SmartTouch team will also be meeting with clients Tuesday-Thursday at the event. To secure a meeting time during the show, please email [email protected].
About SmartTouch® Interactive
Founded in 2010, SmartTouch® Interactive is an award-winning interactive digital advertising agency and the only full-service marketing agency serving developers and home builders with a campaign and lead management platform. Our award-winning CRM, SmartTouch® NexGen, is supported by our innovative marketing automation and implementation experts who help you streamline the sales pipeline and dig through the backlog while executing data-driven creative strategies that drive lead gen and lead nurture that convert more home buyers into sales.
Media Contact
Leisha Richardson, SmartTouch, 1 5126332387, [email protected], www.smarttouchinteractive.com
SOURCE SmartTouch
Share this article