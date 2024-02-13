SmartTouch® Interactive and Partners to Present at NAHB International Builders' Show® 2024

"I am incredibly honored to be invited for the 8th year running by the NAHB International Builders' Show® to help home builders and real estate developers jump-start their sales and marketing efforts," commented Robert Cowes, President and CEO, SmartTouch® Interactive Post this

5 Best Practices for Using AI & ChatGPT in Home Builder Marketing

Tuesday, February 27 | 2:00 - 3:00 PM

The expert panel, led by moderator Matt Brusche, includes Liane McOuat, Erika Ramon, and Eric Shattuck, will take a deep dive into the AI and ChatGPT craze, exploring the myths around AI replacing sales and marketing jobs and how home builder marketers have used it over the past year. Attendees will learn what's worked well, what's a disappointment, and the five best practices home builder marketers should implement to leverage the power of AI to stay ahead.

Modifying Your Marketing Game Plan for the 55+ Audience

Wednesday, February 28 | 9:30 - 10:00 AM

Kicking off the 55+ Centrals mid-conference, Robert Cowes, Sara Carbonell, and Alison Hoffman will share insights on marketing to the active adult 55+ market. Attendees will learn through an award-winning real-life example, how Crown Development took the 55+ community, Amblebrook, from struggling in pre-sales to surpassing sales expectations for three years running. This can't be missed Central will share the game plan used to bring together the right resources to build a cohesive niche sales and marketing strategy and launch an award-winning new digital marketing program.

"I am incredibly honored to be invited for the 8th year running by the NAHB International Builders' Show® to help home builders and real estate developers jump-start their sales and marketing efforts for 2024," commented Cowes. "We look forward to this highly anticipated annual event and the opportunity to share the knowledge and expertise we continue to garner working with leading developers and home builders."

NAHB International Builders' Show® attendees will have the opportunity to meet with the SmartTouch® Interactive marketing experts in Sales Central. More on these sessions and speakers is available on the NAHB International Builders' Show® conference website.

The SmartTouch team will also be meeting with clients Tuesday-Thursday at the event. To secure a meeting time during the show, please email [email protected].

