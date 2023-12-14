SmartTouch® Interactive Celebrates Four 2023 NAHB Silver Awards

"I am proud of everything our team has been able to help all of our clients accomplish this year and honored to be recognized by NAHB for our marketing," Robert Cowes, President and CEO, SmartTouch® Interactive. Post this

This year, SmartTouch® received awards for marketing strategies and programs working with real estate developer Crown Development to promote Amblebrook, one of "America's Best Places to Live," a 55+ active adult community in Gettysburg, PA, and Pomona by Hillwood Communities, a unique master planned community with an elevated lifestyle, located in Manvel, TX.

Amblebrook Marketing Awards:

National Category – Best Special Promotion – limited time sales events

Best 55+ – Integrated Marketing Strategy or Campaign

Best 55+ – Digital Marketing

Pomona by Hillwood Marketing Awards:

National Category – Best Brochure – Master Planned Community

"Our team is thrilled to receive a Silver National Award for our creative work with the innovative lifestyle community Pomona by Hillwood," commented Michelle Kana, Account Director, SmartTouch® Interactive. "We strive to give our clients an edge in the communities they market to, and it's incredibly fulfilling to see our results-driven programs recognized by industry leaders."

Crown Community Development and Amblebrook received four additional awards, including:

National Category – Best Master Planned Community

National Category – Best Community Amenity – Structure

National Category – Best Welcome Center

Best 55+ – Best Community Amenity - Fitness Center Rock Creek

"We are delighted to be recognized alongside Crown Community Development for the creative marketing strategy and programs that helped Amblebrook surpass sales three years running," commented Robert Cowes, President and CEO of SmartTouch® Interactive. "It is exceptionally rewarding to celebrate our real estate developer partner and their incredible success this year, winning eight National Silver Awards. I am proud of everything our team has been able to help all of our clients accomplish this year and honored to be recognized by NAHB for our marketing in the unique active adult lifestyle niche."

Sara Carbonell, Director Marketing and Sales, Crown Community Development, Robert Cowes, President and CEO, SmartTouch® Interactive, and Alison Hoffman, President, Wick Marketing, will share more about Amblebrook's success story during an IBS Centrals presentation at the upcoming NAHB IBS 2024. The session, Modifying Your Digital Marketing Game Plan for a 55+ Audience," will be presented on February 28, 2024, 9:30 AM – 10:00 AM.

Crown Community Development Marketing Manager Erika Ramon will also join Eric Shattuck, SEO Manager, SmartTouch® Interactive and longtime strategic partners, Matt Brutsche, SEO/AI Consultant and CEO, 500 Rockets Marketing, and Lianne McOuat, Principal and Partner, McOuat Partnership, for a highly interactive panel discussion at IBS 2024 entitled "5 Best Practices for Using A.I. & ChatGPT in Home Builder Marketing," on Tuesday, February 27, 2:00 - 3:00 PM.

About SmartTouch® Interactive

Founded in 2010, SmartTouch® Interactive is an award-winning interactive digital advertising agency and the only full-service marketing agency serving developers and home builders with a campaign and lead management platform. Our award-winning CRM, SmartTouch® NexGen, is supported by our innovative marketing automation and implementation experts who help you streamline the sales pipeline and dig through the backlog while executing data-driven creative strategies that drive lead gen and lead nurture that convert more home buyers into sales.

Media Contact

Leisha Richardson, SmartTouch Interactive, 1 512.633.2387, [email protected], www.smarttouchinteractive.com

SOURCE SmartTouch Interactive