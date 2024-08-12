SmartTRAK Announces Sales Targeting Solution for Medtech Market Powered by Alpha Sophia

"By offering Alpha Sophia's value-priced, turnkey solution on SmartTRAK's Insights-as-a-Service platform, we are giving customers the right-sized solution they need that is reliable, accurate and actionable. " - Sharon O'Reilly, SmartTRAK CEO Post this

Customers who access Alpha Sophia's sales targeting solution through SmartTRAK's platform will experience all the benefits of a comprehensive market insights solution, including direct access to industry experts, carefully curated content from hundreds of data sources, proprietary market and product forecasts and analyses as well as interactive tools and dashboards.

Says SmartTRAK CEO Sharon O'Reilly, "There is a long history of sales targeting solutions being offered in the Medtech market, but few have been able to generate a compelling ROI for sales program execution. The Alpha Sophia team is impressive as they have been able to simplify large claims data sets to help customers get answers about physician practices in just a few clicks, without passing along the VC-funding overhead of their competition. By offering Alpha Sophia's value-priced, turnkey solution on SmartTRAK's Insights-as-a-Service platform, we are giving customers the right-sized solution they need that is reliable, accurate and actionable. This partnership is an important step as SmartTRAK continues to roll out new data analytics tools over the coming months that will help customers decipher large sets of data in context rather than drown in it."

"Alpha Sophia's mission is to accelerate Medtech product adoption by connecting the right companies and products to the right providers so more medical innovations can reach wider adoption and ultimately improve lives," shared Alpha Sophia founder and CEO Paul-Lukas Hoffschmidt. "Our partnership with SmartTRAK is an important step toward helping the 1,200+ orthopedic, regenerative medicine, wound care and neuro therapy companies replace outdated approaches and expensive data sets with a comprehensive suite of solutions that offers speed to insights and efficient market capture."

About SmartTRAK

SmartTRAK is the Medtech industry's only global Insights-as-a-Service solution for the Orthopedics, Wound Care, Regenerative Medicine and Neuro Therapy markets. SmartTRAK's industry experts and proprietary methodology turns disparate data from hundreds of sources into powerful insights customers can rely on as the trusted source for strategic decision-making. The SmartTRAK enterprise platform includes rich daily updates, comprehensive market coverage and simple-to-use tools and dashboards for market, product and financial analysis. Customers leveraging the SmartTRAK platform also have direct access to market experts for inquiries and advisory services. For more information visit http://www.SmartTRAK.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Alpha Sophia

Alpha Sophia is a cutting-edge Medtech commercial intelligence platform that prioritizes user experience and in-depth insights. It empowers medical device marketing and sales leaders to analyze the healthcare market through countless dimensions. Alpha Sophia simplifies market research, the creation of targeted lead lists, campaign planning, and even individual outreach, making these processes straightforward and actionable. For more information visit http://www.alphasophia.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

