SmartTRAK Announces Software Advancements & Launches Insights Reports for Emerging Orthopedic/Spine and Wound Medtech Markets

In anticipation of this week's North American Spine Society (NASS) Conference, SmartTRAK is launching a Minimally Invasive (MIS) Sacroiliac Joint (SI) Joint Fusion Report followed by a mid-2024 platform offering. SI Joint Fusion is one of the fastest growing segments in Spine, expected to grow at a 5-year CAGR of +18%. SmartTRAK will be publishing a detailed market analysis that will include a comprehensive market overview with 5-yr forecasts, competitive landscape, national/regional site of service procedure volume data, pricing, coding and reimbursement for 2024.

"SmartTRAK offers unique depth in the spine market including key market segments of Fusion and Motion Preservation as well as Enabling Technologies, Disc Injectables and Bone Graft Substitutes," shared VP and GM of Orthopedics Elise Wolf. "The MIS SI Joint report gives our customers deeper insights into this fast-growing market as well as the expected shift to ambulatory surgery centers."

In November, SmartTRAK's team of Wound Care experts will launch two new reports that have critical implications for the dynamic wound market. The first report explores the use of dressings for Pressure Injury Prevention (PIP) to protect vulnerable areas of the body from developing pressure injuries. Over the past decade this has grown to become a key driver of growth within the worldwide Advanced Dressings Market. The informative report includes market size, growth forecasts, clinical and laboratory evidence, technologies and more.

The second Wound Care Market offering is a Skin Substitutes Site of Care Quarterly Report, providing data and insights around which type of skin substitute is used within five US sites of care, including physician offices, surgical suites, hospital-based outpatient departments (HOPDs), burn units and the Veterans Administration.

"The $9B global advanced wound care market is experiencing steady growth over 5% YoY, primarily driven by the aging population, new product innovation and continued M&A activity. We created these reports outside of the SmartTRAK platform to address the immediate strategic needs of our clients," says Susan Paquette, VP and GM for Wound Care. "We plan to incorporate both the PIP and Skin Substitutes offerings into the SmartTRAK platform in early 2024."

In addition to these 3 downloadable reports, SmartTRAK continues to advance its software platform offerings. In November, SmartTRAK will launch a new module covering total hip and knee replacement in the European market (France, Germany and the United Kingdom) including forecasts, key trends, company performances and market specifics. In January 2024, customers can take advantage of a newly developed feature of SmartTRAK's Financial Dashboard tool that will provide AI-generated quarterly financial market forecasting. This new add-on for a projections capability allows companies to gain more granular market forecasting insights, down to the sub-market on a quarterly basis vs. annually. Additionally, the company has advanced its Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Insights solution for orthopedics, which was launched in June. This module now includes new insights on the number of facilities by specialty and region, new builds, ownership flags, geo-mapping and survey capabilities. Tracking for ASC procedure trends is planned for early 2024.

Regarding the future, CEO of SmartTRAK, Sharon O'Reilly says, "SmartTRAK approaches its Medtech customers' critical intelligence needs with a sense of urgency because we understand the demands CEOs are placing on their teams to grow business. We are investing in these expert analysts' reports while also building new software offerings that enable customers to access deeper insights online and track market trends on a daily basis."

