SmartTRAK Expands US and Global Medtech Data Analytics Solutions Porfolio with Key Partnerships

SmartTRAK's third new product offering, brand share analytics for orthopedics, will leverage healthcare facility purchasing data from an on-demand data and intelligence provider that includes over 3,000 facilities and four site-of-care types including inpatient and outpatient facilities, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and medical groups. SmartTRAK will map SKU-level data to create a rich tool highlighting quarter over quarter trends, market share breakdowns, growth analyses, product mix, CAGRS and average price. This tool will be available for purchase for select markets in Q2 of 2025.

"Customers rely on SmartTRAK and our expert analysts as their trusted source for market insights. Through our voice of client efforts, we learned that they seek more granular data in the US and globally," shared SmartTRAK's CEO Sharon O'Reilly. "However, customers are drowning in data and want easy-to-use tools modeled after those currently offered through the SmartTRAK SaaS platform. Our three new partnerships enable us to deliver rich market intelligence in just a few clicks, creating speed to insights and reducing inefficiencies and costs. SmartTRAK's new data analytics portfolio, which also includes our recently launched Treatment Tracker for Wound Care, powered by Intellicure, sets us apart as the true 'one-stop-shop' for Medtech insights."

"At STATinMED, we're very excited about the possibilities of this partnership with SmartTRAK," commented Jason Drenning, President of STATinMED. "We have been increasingly working with medical device manufacturers, and in particular providing valuable healthcare insights for their organizations. To expand on that and align with a trusted partner of those companies in SmartTRAK is an excellent next step for STATinMED."

About SmartTRAK

SmartTRAK is the Medtech industry's only global Insights-as-a-Service solution for the Orthopedics, Wound Care, Regenerative Medicine and Neuro Therapy markets. SmartTRAK's industry experts and proprietary methodology turns disparate data from hundreds of sources into powerful insights customers can rely on as the trusted source for strategic decision-making. The SmartTRAK enterprise platform includes rich daily updates, comprehensive market coverage and simple-to-use tools and dashboards for market, product and financial analysis. Customers leveraging the SmartTRAK platform also have direct access to market experts for inquiries and advisory services. For more information visit http://www.SmartTRAK.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About STATinMED

Since 2007, STATinMED has helped healthcare companies discover, develop and deliver real-world evidence. Their approach and offerings are foremost in the industry based on hundreds of combined experience years, and more than 1000 peer-reviewed publications in dozens of therapeutic areas.

About Quomeda

Quomeda is a trusted partner in the healthcare industry, offering comprehensive market research solutions that deliver actionable insights. With a suite of advanced technologies, including the Survey App, CRM Suite, File Manager, and Data Hub, Quomeda empowers clients to access critical market data and make informed business decisions. From product development to market entry, Quomeda provides reliable insights at every stage of the product lifecycle, enabling success in the dynamic healthcare landscape.

