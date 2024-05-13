SmartTRAK Launches New Site-of-Care Treatment Tracker for Wound Care Powered by Data Partnership with Intellicure Analytics

"Wound care companies are in need of organized, easily accessible insights related to wound care treatments by site of care to drive their growth strategies," says Susan Paquette, VP/GM of SmartTRAK Wound Care. Post this

"Wound care companies are in need of organized, easily accessible insights related to wound care treatments by site of care to drive their growth strategies," says Susan Paquette, VP/GM of SmartTRAK Wound Care. "As the industry's trusted source for wound care market insights, SmartTRAK has confidence in Intellicure Analytics' actionable, real-world wound care data as the foundation for our new Treatment Tracker, creating a strategic competitive advantage for our customers."

"Intellicure Analytics' partnership with SmartTRAK is aligned with our mission to support optimal wound care patient outcomes through technology solutions and data analytics," says Dr. Caroline Fife, Intellicure's Chief Medical Officer. "Data is fundamentally changing the wound care industry and we are excited to have the opportunity to further our impact on Medtech companies through SmartTRAK's new Treatment Tracker solution."

Susan Paquette, Dr. Fife and SmartTRAK's GM of Consulting and Wound Care expert Lennart Stadler will be presenting insights into the latest trends and advancements in wound care at an upcoming invitation-only event from 5-7pm on March 14 corresponding with the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring conference in Orlando, FL. SmartTRAK and Intellicure will also be exhibiting at SAWC.

About SmartTRAK

SmartTRAK is the Medtech industry's only global Insights-as-a-Service solution for the Orthopedics, Wound Care, Regenerative Medicine and Neuro Therapy markets. SmartTRAK's industry experts and proprietary methodology turns disparate data from hundreds of sources into powerful insights customers can rely on as the trusted source for strategic decision-making. The SmartTRAK enterprise platform includes rich daily updates, comprehensive market coverage and simple-to-use tools and dashboards for market, product and financial analysis. Customers leveraging the SmartTRAK platform also have direct access to market experts for inquiries and advisory services. For more information visit http://www.SmartTRAK.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Intellicure Analytics

Intellicure Analytics is the leading wound care data analytics solution. Derived from its popular clinical wound care software, Intellicure Analytics offers high-validity, real-world, brand-specific data, trusted by the Wound Care Collaborative Community (WCCC). Intellicure's quality-by-design approach to clinical data capture produces research-ready data, which helps our clients meet EU PMCF standards, conduct comparative effectiveness studies, measure marketing impact, discover valuable real-world utilization patterns, and much more. Medical device and biopharmaceutical manufacturers leverage Intellicure Analytics' world-class wound care data analytics to reap the benefits of real-world, structured data unlike any other wound data solution on the market. Learn more at https://www.intellicure.com/wound-data-analytics/.

