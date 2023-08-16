SMB Media Consulting Earns a Spot on the 2023 Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Private Companies List

"We are honored to receive this recognition. Our growth is a direct reflection of the work we do, the values we stand for, and the fantastic clients we have the opportunity to partner with." Tweet this

Since 2019, SMB Media has helped over 62 partners from brands to agencies to publishers maximize their performance with over $175M in media spend across all media types and formats. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Westchester County, NY, SMB Media Consulting is an award-winning, privately owned, and WBENC Certified small business. In 2022 Village of Pelham named SMB Media Consulting "Best of" in the category of Media Consultant and CEO Stefanie Beach was named by Stevie® Awards for Women in Business as a winner of the Bronze Female Executive of the Year in the Business Services category.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

About SMB Media Consulting:

SMB Media Consulting is a digital media & flexible talent solution driven to change how agencies, brands, and publishers receive media expertise and services. SMB is one of a few staff augmentation and consulting agencies that offer complete flexibility and superior expertise when assimilating into teams. SMB Media provides the people that make advertising and digital media accessible for all so anyone can achieve their performance goals and reduce budget waste.

For more information, visit www.smbmediaconsulting.com.

Subscribe to our podcast The Digital Marketeer (also available on Apple Music and iHeartRadio)

Media Contact

Stefanie Beach, SMB Media Consulting, 1 9175962737, [email protected], www.smbmediaconsulting.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE SMB Media Consulting