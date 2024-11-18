SMBs Rely on Printed Marketing for Effective Branding and Sales

Sir Speedy, PIP, and Signal Graphics continue to see growth and demand for printing services. Print supports many small businesses nationwide, which rely on fast, affordable marketing, sales, and training materials to promote and operate their businesses.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sir Speedy, PIP, and Signal Graphics—nationally known brands in the printing, signs, and marketing services sector—continue to see growth and demand for printing services. Print supports many small businesses nationwide, which rely on fast, affordable marketing, sales, and training materials to promote and operate their businesses.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, print marketing is still an effective way to get the word out about a business and these materials are key: brochures, flyers, catalogs, custom packaging and apparel.

"While we continue to see much growth in signage and direct mail, printed products such as marketing brochures and postcards have all contributed to the strong performance of the Sir Speedy, PIP and Signal Graphics brands," says Richard Lowe, president and COO of Franchise Services, Inc.

Combined comparative sales growth for the company's print franchises increased 5% year-over-year in 2023. The company is on target to exceed that in 2024.

Additionally, Sir Speedy was recently named one of the best marketing franchises to start by Small Business Trends.

Multiple family franchises have celebrated 50 years in the network, including 3rd generation family members working in the business. This is a testament to the brands' long-standing commitment to providing businesses with top customer service, and high-quality products to support their communication needs.

"Printed collateral remains highly valued. Marketing for small- and mid-sized businesses involves a multi-pronged approach. That relies on various tools, including print, which creates a unique personal connection offering a significant contrast to the digital world," adds Lowe.

Franchise Services, Inc. (FSI) is a franchise management company that owns the brands Sir Speedy, PIP and Signal Graphics — leading print, signs and marketing services providers. The company also owns TeamLogic IT, a fast-growing technology franchise that provides managed IT services. FSI has a 50-plus year history of managing award-winning brands that support the small- to medium-sized business market. With nearly 500 locations across all its brands, the company reported an outstanding year in 2023 and is on target to do the same in 2024.

