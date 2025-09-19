SMC³ Announces Updates to CzarLite Rates Effective September 22, 2025

SMC³ has announced the data in CzarLite® and CzarLite® Density, the most widely used less than truckload pricing benchmark in North America, will be updated, effective September 22, 2025. The changes reflect the economic impact of dynamic transportation expenses and updates to the United States, Canadian and Mexican postal code systems.

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SMC³ has announced the data in CzarLite® and CzarLite® Density, the most widely used less than truckload pricing benchmark in North America, will be updated, effective September 22, 2025. The changes reflect the economic impact of dynamic transportation expenses and updates to the United States, Canadian and Mexican postal code systems.

The base rate aligns with modern market carrier rates and regional freight-flow trends, eliminating the need for complex discount structures and percentages. CzarLite base rate updates do not include fuel price adjustments, which are addressed separately by each carrier.

Trusted SMC³ data scientists created the carrier-independent base rate, which enables shippers, carriers and 3PLs to negotiate LTL freight procurement from a level playing field. This neutral, standardized pricing foundation makes it possible to accurately and reliably judge myriad shipping rates.

SMC³ regularly updates its CzarLite family of products, independent of carrier base rates, to reflect the current market. Updating CzarLite involves computations that reflect U.S. motor carriers' operating expenses – costs that include geographic labor variations; speed, weight and restricted road limits; chronic head-haul imbalances; and other factors.

SMC³'s consulting economists have certified the methodology behind the CzarLite update to ensure the data and processes are accurate and the update produces equitable baseline rates. Their recommendations related to the economic portion of the update ensure the practical, fair and unbiased nature of CzarLite rates.

About SMC³

With its range of transportation technology solutions that integrate seamlessly into current business systems, SMC³ supports customers as they grow, whether they're dealing with 10 or 10,000 freight movements per day. Shippers and 3PLs use SMC³'s peerless solutions to optimize their freight spend, achieve unrivaled shipment visibility and streamline their transportation planning, saving time and money on their supply chain requirements throughout North America.

Media Contact

Beth Malik, SMC³, 1 8008458090, [email protected], www.smc3.com

SOURCE SMC³