SMC³ Appoints Echo Global Logistics CIO to Board of Directors

"Zach's background is seamlessly aligned with SMC³'s goals and future strategy. We are dedicated to prioritizing customer-focused innovation, and his leadership will prove crucial in this new role." - Andrew Slusher, President and CEO | SMC³

"Zach will make an exceptional addition to the board," said SMC³ board chairman TJ O'Connor, CEO at FragilePAK. "The evolving nature of our markets opens fresh avenues for expansion. His expertise in culture, processes, and technology will serve as valuable resources for both the SMC³ board of directors and the broader industry."

Jecklin joins a highly engaged board of industry leaders who provide financial, strategic, and risk management oversight while striving to ensure SMC³ continues to lead the industry in quality, performance, and customer experience.

About SMC³

With its range of transportation technology solutions that integrate seamlessly into current business systems, SMC³ supports customers as they grow, whether they're dealing with 10 or 10,000 freight movements per day. Carriers, shippers and 3PLs use SMC³'s peerless solutions to optimize freight spend, achieve unrivaled shipment visibility and streamline transportation planning with the goals of saving time and money across their North American supply chains.

Media Contact

