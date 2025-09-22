SMC³ Appoints Echo Global Logistics CIO to Board of Directors

Echo Global Logistics Chief Information Officer to contribute to evolving SMC³'s customer-centric growth strategies.
ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SMC³ (www.smc3.com) continues to add expertise to its board of directors with Zach Jecklin, chief information officer at Echo Global Logistics. SMC³ President and CEO Andrew Slusher officially announced his appointment during Connections 2025, SMC³'s annual summer supply chain event focusing on mid-year trends, best practices, and solutions. Jecklin joined Echo Global Logistics in 2008, and before becoming CIO, held leadership positions across finance, strategy, and technology. At Echo, Jecklin has been instrumental in the development and implementation of the company's technology-enabled transportation solutions. He also brings extensive leadership experience, and his unique background in finance and strategic planning informs a cross-functional approach to solving complex challenges and delivering scalable solutions for his company.
"Zach's background is seamlessly aligned with SMC³'s goals and future strategy," said Slusher. "We are dedicated to prioritizing customer-focused innovation, and his leadership will prove crucial in this new role."
"Zach will make an exceptional addition to the board," said SMC³ board chairman TJ O'Connor, CEO at FragilePAK. "The evolving nature of our markets opens fresh avenues for expansion. His expertise in culture, processes, and technology will serve as valuable resources for both the SMC³ board of directors and the broader industry."
Jecklin joins a highly engaged board of industry leaders who provide financial, strategic, and risk management oversight while striving to ensure SMC³ continues to lead the industry in quality, performance, and customer experience.
About SMC³
With its range of transportation technology solutions that integrate seamlessly into current business systems, SMC³ supports customers as they grow, whether they're dealing with 10 or 10,000 freight movements per day. Carriers, shippers and 3PLs use SMC³'s peerless solutions to optimize freight spend, achieve unrivaled shipment visibility and streamline transportation planning with the goals of saving time and money across their North American supply chains.
