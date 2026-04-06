SMC³ Named an Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics and Supply Chain Technology Provider for 2026

"The Top 100 list serves as a trusted resource for logistics and supply chain decision‑makers," said Felecia Stratton, editor at Inbound Logistics. "The companies recognized this year are delivering the most impactful technology and value to the supply chain community." Post this

"The Top 100 list serves as a trusted resource for logistics and supply chain decision‑makers," said Felecia Stratton, editor at Inbound Logistics. "The companies recognized this year are delivering the most impactful technology and value to the supply chain community."

SMC³ was selected for its continued innovation and long‑standing authority in freight rating and supply chain technology. With nearly a century of experience in transportation data and logistics intelligence, SMC³ delivers solutions that help organizations optimize freight transportation across the supply chain. Its portfolio includes advanced LTL base rates, robust LTL API‑driven visibility, and specialized tools for over‑the‑road bidding, planning, and execution—enabling customers to make informed decisions, maximize transportation spend, and adapt quickly to evolving market conditions.

When compiling the annual list, Inbound Logistics editors evaluate companies that help shippers and 3PLs solve real-world logistics challenges while anticipating future supply chain needs, with an emphasis on simplicity, flexibility, and frictionless implementation.

Inbound Logistics is proud to recognize SMC³ for delivering solutions that empower logistics and supply chain excellence and support enterprise performance.

About SMC³

SMC³ is a leading provider of data, technology, and education as an integrated solution for the freight transportation community. Best known for solutions such as CzarLite®, Bid$ense®, RateWare® XL, and LTL API‑based visibility and execution tools, SMC³ serves thousands of shippers, carriers, logistics service providers, and freight payment companies. The company also partners with leading transportation software providers to ensure interoperability across the shipment lifecycle. Learn more at www.smc3.com.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics is the pioneering magazine empowering demand‑driven enterprises. Its mission is to guide businesses in managing logistics more efficiently, reducing and accelerating inventory, and neutralizing transportation cost increases by aligning supply with demand. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

Media Contact

Beth Malik, SMC³, 1 800-845-8090, [email protected], www.smc3.com

SOURCE SMC³