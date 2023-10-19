SMC National partners with Sunbit to help dental practices drive patient growth and treatment acceptance at scale

"Sunbit has accomplished the impossible in patient financing – an offering that is uniquely designed to ensure that everyone wins. We wouldn't settle for anything less for our customers," Gary Bird, founder and managing partner, SMC National Post this

SMC National educates, trains and supports dental practices of all sizes with its comprehensive patient acquisition marketing solutions that are custom-built for today's market. By bringing more patients into practices, the company reduces the significant time typically spent on patient recruitment, allowing dental leaders to better focus on their clinical and financial objectives. However, it is also critically important that those patients are able to agree to necessary care.

When it comes to improving treatment plan acceptance and production, Sunbit outperforms. The company's technology offers lightning-fast access to personalized financing options to virtually every patient, and everyone who is approved is offered fair, transparent, and fee-free choices. In three years, Sunbit has enabled 400,000 patients to access patient financing, with more than $560 million in production generated across the industry.

"Partnerships are critically important to us, helping us to reach more patients, faster," said Robert Nunziato, Head of Strategic Alliances, Sunbit. "SMC is an exciting force in dentistry, with an approach that is as effective as it is creative. SMC National's customers are already seeing incredible results, and we're thrilled to be a part of their future."

About SMC National:

SMC National generates new revenue for growth-minded dentists and dental group leaders. A three-time INC 5000 company, we partner with hundreds of practices to create new patients, improve conversion and case acceptance, and build lasting patient loyalty. Learn more at smcnational.com.

About Sunbit:

Sunbit builds financial technology for real life. Our technology eases the stress of paying for life's expenses by giving people more options on how and when they pay. Sunbit offers a next-generation, no-fee credit card that can be managed through a powerful mobile app, as well as a point-of-sale payment option available at more than 20,000 service locations, including auto dealership service centers, optical practices, dentist offices, veterinary clinics, and specialty healthcare services. Sunbit is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree. The financial technology company has also been named a Most Loved Workplace®, Best Point of Sale Company, a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company and a Top Fintech Startup by CB Insights. Loans are made by Transportation Alliance Bank, Inc., dba TAB Bank, which determines qualifications for and terms of credit. The Sunbit Card is issued by TAB Bank, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Use of the card is subject to the cardholder agreement.

