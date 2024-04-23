SMC³ Selected as Inbound Logistics Top Logistics and Supply Chain Technology Provider

"Inbound Logistics is proud to honor SMC³ for continuing to offer our readers solutions that optimize logistics and supply chain excellence and drive enterprise performance." Felecia Stratton, Editor | Inbound Logistics. Post this

Every April, Inbound Logistics editors recognize 100 logistics IT companies that support and enable enterprise excellence. Drawn from a pool of more than 400 companies, using questionnaires, phone calls, personal interviews, and other research, Inbound Logistics selects the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers who are leading the way to efficiency for 2024 and beyond. Editors match their readers' fast-changing needs to the capabilities of those companies selected. All companies selected reflect leadership by answering and anticipating supply chain leaders' needs for simplicity, flexible pricing, ROI, and frictionless implementation.

"The Top 100 list provides crucial decision support for our audience," said Felecia Stratton, editor at Inbound Logistics. "It's all the more important this year considering the need for innovations coming online."

SMC³ has been recognized due to its continuous innovation and authority in freight rating and supply chain technology. That expertise comes from decades of experience creating logistics intelligence solutions. It has made the company the most trusted provider of transportation data and solutions, optimizing freight transportation across the supply chain with sophisticated LTL base rates, complete shipment visibility via LTL APIs, and expert over-the-road bidding and planning tools to make better business decisions, achieve a higher return on their transportation investment and meet the dynamic demands of the market.

When compiling the list, the magazine's staff searches for innovators leading the transportation industry and helping 3PLs and shippers optimize their supply chains.

"Inbound Logistics is proud to honor SMC³ for continuing to offer our readers solutions that optimize logistics and supply chain excellence and drive enterprise performance," said Stratton.

About SMC³

SMC³ is the leading provider of data, technology and education as an integrated solution to the freight transportation community. Best known for its CzarLite, Bid$ense, RateWare XL and LTL API visibility and execution solutions, the company serves thousands of shippers, carriers, logistics service providers and freight-payment companies with logistics technology solutions spanning the entire shipment lifecycle. SMC³ also partners with leading transportation software developers for complete interoperability. Learn more at www.smc3.com.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics is the pioneering magazine empowering demand-driven enterprises. IL's educational mission is to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and neutralize transportation cost increases by aligning supply to demand and adjusting enterprise functions to support that paradigm shift. More information about demand-driven enterprise practices is available at www.inboundlogistics.com

Media Contact

Beth Malik, SMC³, 1 800-845-8090, [email protected], www.smc3.com

Heather Toliver, SMC³, 1 800-845-8090, [email protected], www.smc3.com

